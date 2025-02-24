"SHE’S BACK" — Nicki Minaj's feature on Trinidad Killa's 'Eskimo' remix leaves fans delighted

On Monday, February 24, Nicki Minaj posted the YouTube link to her latest feature in Trinidad Killa's song, titled ESKIMO, on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Super Freaky Girl rapper's tweet has sparked excitement among her fans, going viral with more than 550K views, 8K likes, and 3K retweets within hours of its upload. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"SHE'S BACK."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some netizens thanked Minaj for her "lil hiatus drop" while she enjoyed her break, while others claimed it was worth the wait.

"Thanks for this lil hiatus drop Queen, we love you & hope you’re enjoying your break. You ate that second verse up!" commented an X user.

"It was worth the wait. Trinidad Killa’s voice is beautiful. Tell him sorry if we dragged him a tad bit," wrote another one.

Ad

"Twitter hiatus broken omg! Love the verse! RED RUBY CHERRY HAIR!" added a third netizen.

"Thank you for delivering Queen and I especially love the soft vocals at the end Eskimo season," replied a fourth one.

Meanwhile, other netizens celebrated Nicki Minaj's return to the social media platform, with some of them urging her to release it on Spotify.

"OMG MOTHER WELCOME BACK THE SONG ATE THE SECOND VERSE IS MY FAV AND THE VOCALS AT THE END NM6 BOUT TO GAG I FEAR," posted a fifth netizen.

Ad

"Idk how i knew you was coming here thank you for this. It’s cute and fun! Release it on Spotify. I love the vocals at the end too," commented a sixth one.

"I didn’t think the sons could get any better, but you came and once again put the cherry on top," wrote a seventh one.

Ad

ESKIMO is Nicki Minaj's first feature following her 2024 world tour

Expand Tweet

Ad

The release of ESKIMO comes four months after Nicki Minaj wrapped up her world tour.

For the majority of 2024, Minaj was traveling across America and Europe for her Pink Friday 2 World Tour (Gag City World Tour), which kickstarted in March and concluded in October. The tour supported its namesake album, which shortly after its release on December 8, 2023, peaked the Billboard 200 album chart.

The Tukoh Taka rapper performed 79 shows during the tour, grossing over $108 million, making it the highest-grossing concert tour by a female rapper, according to Billboard.

Ad

Nearly a month after the tour's conclusion, Nicki Minaj announced on November 8, 2024, that she would be dropping a final deluxe installment of her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2 - The Hiatus on the first anniversary of the album, December 13.

However, the deluxe edition never came on the announced date. According to a HotNewHipHop article (published on December 13), the reason behind it could be that the Tusa rapper was not clear about which songs would be included in The Hiatus. So far, no new date for the deluxe release has been announced by Minaj.

Ad

Before the announcement of The Hiatus, Nicki Minaj had tweeted about releasing a brand new album Pink Friday 3, in September, stating:

"Instead of doing a DELUXE to Pink Friday 2, I’ve decided to do a brand new album. I’ll still incorporate new songs like #Mamita & [The ‘anxiety’ song] for the remainder of the tour tho…and I’ll announce the new date within the next couple weeks."

Ad

While the Barbie rapper promised an update on when her sixth album would be released within weeks, no announcement about it has come yet.

The official audio of Nicki Minaj and Trinidad Killa's ESKIMO premiered on YouTube, and has received over 169K views and 23K likes since its release.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback