"She’s chronically online" - Fans react as Tyla responds to Austin Mahone on Instagram with past reference to his comment on Normani's post

On March 14, Tyla responded to a comment Austin Mahone had left in one of her latest posts on Instagram. Netizens could not help but react at her response. Many noted that Mahone had left a similar comment on Normani’s older Instagram post as well.

Tyla shared two images of herself donning a sparkling purple gown on the social networking site. She captioned the images with a leg emoji. While reacting to the singer’s social media post, Mahone shared the heart eyes emoji. In response to that, the Jump singer wrote online:

“I luk beauti?”

Although it appeared to be a simple response, pop culture fans were quick to spot that the comment was a reference to Normani’s old social media post.

In the now deleted social media post that included Normani holding a coconut while wearing a blue outfit, Austin Mahome had commented:

“Gyal yuh luk beauti.”

X account @YSKONIKA shared screenshots of Mahone’s old and new comments. The tweet had amassed nearly two million views at the time of writing this article, with one netizen reacting:

"She's chronically online i'm crine."

Several netizens shared similar sentiments.

“She funny af,” an X user said.

“I didn't even get the context before This shii is funny asl,” another platform user said.

“Tyla on her trollin era lmao,” another netizen commented.

This was not the first time Tyla had seemingly referenced a male celebrity. Back in 2023, the South African musician said in an interview with Big Boy that she was certain that Drake would follow her on Instagram, and he did so. Meanwhile, some other reactions to Mahome’s antics include:

“This makes me so embarrassed as a former mahomie,” an X user said.

“He found out normani got engaged and move on to tyla quick,” a platform user said.

“Sometimes I be forgetting she’s a Gen Z,” another internet user said.

Austin Mahone’s Instagram activity not only made rounds on X, but also on Reddit. Subreddit r/popculturechat shared the screenshot of his comment on Tyla’s Instagram post, leaving platform users in a frenzy. Meanwhile, some other reactions on X read:

“I love that she did this lol,” an X user said.

Tyla attends her first ever Chanel runway show

As the 23-year-old’s Instagram account remains a topic of interest online, fashion onlookers have been discussing her recent appearance at Chanel’s fall 2025 show that took place during Paris Fashion Week.

On March 11, the Water singer wore a strapless pink bustier and a matching micro mini tweed skirt. The corset also included statement buttons that were signature to Chanel coats back in the 90s. Instead of opting for a full-length suit coat, she wore a matching pink bolero jacket. Speaking about the outfit with Vogue, she told the publication on March 11:

“I wanted to feel like a classic rich Chanel girl.”

Some other celebrities who were spotted at the event included Dakota Fanning and Simone Ashley, among others.

