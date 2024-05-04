Baby Storme, who reportedly shared a close friendship with Ice Spice, recently leaked text messages between them, where the latter was allegedly seen saying that Nicki Minaj is jealous of her.

There are no details available on where or how the conversation exactly began. However, a screen-recorded video, shared by Storme, shows that she asked Ice Spice about a call with Nicki Minaj's old manager. Spice even mentioned a record for the soundtrack of Barbie and referred to Minaj by saying:

"She's kinda like my mom. Ungrateful and delusional. I cut her off btw not speaking to her till January."

One of the messages related to Minaj also reads:

"I think shes jealous that I own all my masters cus she said "james u think u the man & think u so cool in the interview.""

The conversation also featured Storme questioning Spice about the collaboration with Nicki Minaj. The Bikini Bottom singer, however, has not responded to the same until now.

Baby Storme made a few more surprising claims about Ice Spice: Text messages and other details explained

Back on April 27 this year, a few accusations by Baby Storme against Ice Spice started trending on different social media platforms. The singer started by posting a tweet, stating that she would expose Spice, and then shared another post, writing about a girl named Cleo, who was supposed to be her "best friend to the public."

Storme claimed that she was present behind the scenes in reality, and continued:

"Cleo and her are not really best friends. Isis has always hated Cleo. But she used her so she could appear 'closer to Blackness.' She also lied about being Nigerian. She stole that from me."

Baby Storme revealed that Ice Spice's boyfriend and producer, who goes by the name RIOTUSA on social media, helped her pursue a career in rapping. Storme also added:

"She cheated on him with Tjay & then rapped about it on their song together. If you don't believe me, just go back & read the lyrics to 'Gansta boo.' But this time, read carefully. They were talking about him."

Storme stated that Isis was not loyal to her boyfriend. She even claimed that Isis used her resources to ensure that Storme's career was never launched. She continued:

"She did everything you could possibly think of & more. But I'm not afraid of her anymore. This is the truth."

Baby Storme has gained recognition over the years for her TikTok videos and her song, Over Again, which came out in 2019. She has many other singles to her credit and was appreciated by Lil Nas X for her song, Jackson.