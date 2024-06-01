"She understood the assignment"— Fans react as Eminem's daughter shares response to being dissed on Houdini

In his most recent music video, Houdini, Eminem made fun of his daughters. Hailie, his 28-year-old daughter, recently responded to the same. On Friday, May 31, the Detroit rapper dropped the lead single from his new album, The Death of Slim Shady, called Houdini.

About his children, the rapper said:

"F*ck you F*ck my own kids, they're brats (F*ck 'em) / They can screw off, them and you all / You too, Paul, got two balls, big as RuPaul's.”

Hailie then took to TikTok to respond to the whole thing. She lip-synched to a video that said:

"Woke up, I look at the computer, the computer say, the floor say f*ck Tia, f*ck Nellie, f*ck 50. I'm like, what did he say f*ck me for?"

Trending

Following this, fans found Hailie's response hilarious. They shared their thoughts on the same video on YouTube and Instagram.

“She understood the assignment”. One fan commented.

Fans reacted to Hailie's response to Houdini (Image via Instagram / @beastofboogie)

Fans reacted to Hailie's response to Houdini (Image via YouTube / @LVL1Yo-YoGuy / @Timepi3ce_3001 / @Ok-vp7jp)

Fans reacted to Hailie's response to Houdini (Image via YouTube / @uchihacommunity2424 / @jomaicakellom507 / @HittokiriBattousai17 )

The music video showcased all of his children, while the song alludes to his remarkable career. His children, Hailie, Alaina, and Stevie, also made an appearance in the video.

During the roughly five-minute video, the 8 Mile actor teamed up with Dr. Dre to pursue a younger version of himself.

Eminem’s recent music video, Houdini, dissed a lot of people, including his daughters

Eminem dissed his daughters in the song (Image via Getty)

On Friday, May 31, Eminem released the first song off his next album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), called Houdini. The music video for the song pays homage to Eminem's 2002 smash song Without Me by showing him entering a gateway from 2002 and causing chaos in the present year.

In the song, the rapper dissed some well-known celebrities. He is said to have made fun of numerous individuals, beginning with Megan. About the female singer, he rapped:

"If I was to ask for Megan Thee/Stallion if she would collab with me/Would I really have a shot at a feat/I don't know but I'm glad to be back."

He's probably referring to Megan getting shot in the feet in 2020 by Tory Lanez, who received a 10-year prison sentence for the incident.

In the third stanza, he further sang:

"F*ck off. What the old me'd say (if what) if he could see the way sh*i is today."

In the same video, he not only made fun of Stallion but also his daughters. The Lose Yourself rapper was spotted FaceTiming his three children, Alaina Scott, 31, Hailie Jadie Scott, 28, and Stevie Laine Scott, 22, during a scene in the music video.

This unexpected insult appeared to have taken his daughters by surprise. Hailie, meanwhile, hilariously responded to the entire video on TikTok after it was released.

What is the song Houdini about?

The song Houdini is Eminem's lead song from his upcoming 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady, which was released on May 31. The song samples Steve Miller Band 1982 hit Abracadabra and includes a sample of his own 2002 song Without Me.

Houdini begins with a well-known homage to Eminem's 2002 smash song, Without Me, which features the refrain "guess who's back," repeatedly, just like in the original The Eminem Show album track. It also shows Eminem and Dr. Dre dressed up as the superhero figures from the 2002 song.

The star-studded video is enhanced by cameos of Pete Davidson, Shane Gillis, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg.