"Sis can carry a tune better than most of your faves"— Fans react as Shay finally meets Ariana Grande in wholesome fashion

Recently, Tiktok sisters Shay and Bria made the headlines after singer Ariana Grande met Shay on February 6, 2025. The TikToker was even heard singing a tune in the video, which was posted on X by user @buffys on the same day.

Following the success of their TikTok video, She Hurt Me a Little With My Ariana Grande Shirt On, the sisters went viral. Shay, an autistic woman, claimed in the widely shared video that her non-verbal autistic sister Bria allegedly hurt her while wearing a Grande shirt, saying, "She hurt me a lil' with my Ariana Grande shirt on."

After that, in response to their viral video, Grande met her. Once the meeting was uploaded on X, internet users reacted to the clip. One even said that the TikToker sang really well.

“Sis can carry a tune better than most of your faves,” wrote one user.

Others also praised her as one said that they both looked stunning, while another one said that it was "cute."

“THEY BOTH LOOK STUNNING OH MY GOD AHH,” said another X user.

“This is so cute… Finally something positive on tl,” another one claimed.

Additionally, other netizens also felt that she allegedly outshone many female singers of today, while another one commented that it was "beautiful."

“Shay outsinging 50% of the female artists today,” one user praised.

“This is sooo cuteee her singing is beautiful,” another one commented.

“Awww, this is amazing. I know she's a big-time Ariana fan. This moment is so special,” one user said emotionally.

Ariana Grande also sent Shay and Bria a message after their viral video

Grande and Shay's video gained netizens' positive reaction (Image via Getty Images)

Sisters Shay and Bria have quickly emerged as two of the most popular sibling content creators on the internet, as glimpses of their lives as autistic adults are shared online. This happened after TikToker @auntd81— their mother, Aunt D— shared a particular clip titled She Hurt Me a Little With My Ariana Grande Shirt On in late October 2024.

The video became viral that month and sparked lip-dub videos and memes based on the audio. Aunt D recorded the videos, which received over 44.3 million likes and the support of 2 million followers on social media.

Following that, on November 21, in reaction to their widely shared video, Ariana Grande delivered a heartfelt note and care package to the viral TikTokers. Additionally, she also posted the message as a video on her Instagram Live, which Shay later reposted on her TikTok.

Their mother shared a video of her two autistic daughters, who are both non-verbal, fighting on October 19, 2024. Shay complained at the beginning of the video that Bria had hurt her while wearing her Ariana Grande shirt, saying something along the lines of, "She hurt me a lil' with my Ariana Grande shirt on."

As the mother tried to calm them and get Bria to eat a McDonald's biscuit, Shay slapped her on the arm and yelled, "Sit down!" This caused Bria to wave her arms in the air. Shay then advised her mother to find Bria a doctor.

In just five days, the video gained over 26.9 million views. As per Know Your Meme’s November report, when TikToker @thatgirljaynichole shared a segment of the video on October 20, 2024, with the description, "this how dramatic I am," it received over 38.4 million views in four days.

TikToker @a.m.a.n.i.e1 then shared a video on October 22 in which she recreated a segment of the video, concentrating on the scene after Shay slapped Bria. The video received over 2 million views in two days.

A similar video that TikToker @truulowktha1 posted on October 22, 2024, reenacting the exchange between Bria and Shay, received over 2.2 million views in a single day.

Additionally, as per the same source, TikToker @dirty_diana_episode shared a video of the encounter that same day, and it received over 1.6 million views in the same period of time.

Ariana Grande is yet to comment on the viral video.

