“Snippets from NON existing album”- Netizens react as A$AP Rocky and Thundercat tease new collaboration 

On June 24, 2025, musician Thundercat posted an Instagram story featuring a short video clip from a recording studio session with rapper A$AP Rocky. It showed the two artists working together, with Thundercat playing bass and A$AP Rocky delivering a brief vocal segment.

There was no official announcement of a collaboration or an album, but the post instantly gained attention online.

The video was then posted by fan accounts on X (previously Twitter), resulting in broad discussion regarding a possible collaborative project. An X user @mrholyaura, tweeted,

"Another day another snippets from NON existing album"

"Wow a snippet with no lyrics," another X user stated.

"Rocky and “coming soon” in the same sentence," a netizen wrote.

"This is going to go so hard in 2035," another netizen wrote.

The brief Instagram story video went viral, prompting a wave of speculation, praise, and excitement from fans eager to see the full extent of the collaboration.

"We not ready for the next cashapp collab🔥🗣," a fan wrote

"A dream collab," an X user wrote.

"Sounds amazing. Let's hope it's for Thundercat so we don't have to wait 6 years for it to drop," an X user wrote.

Until an official announcement or release is made, fans are left with a sense of excitement as this clip has renewed the hype surrounding the next musical venture of A$AP Rocky.

A$AP Rocky and Thundercat’s current projects and collaborations

A$AP Rocky and Thundercat aren’t new collaborators, their musical partnership has been brewing behind the scenes for years. Their careers officially intersected when they worked on the song Feel the Fiyaaaah by Metro Boomin in December 2022, on Metro Boomin's album Heroes & Villains.

During an Apple Music 1 interview in January 2023, Rocky stated that Thundercat is one of the "heavy hitters" on his album Don’t Be Dumb. He credited Thundercat alongside Tyler, the Creator, Miguel, and Lil Yachty, for shaping the song Same Problems?

As of mid-2025, both A$AP Rocky and Thundercat are pursuing individual projects. Rocky is reportedly in the final stages of preparing his highly anticipated album, Don't be Dumb.

He also became the first-ever Creative Director of Ray-Ban in February. His role includes designing the “Blacked Out” Collection and directing the future marketing efforts.

Back in March 2025, the rapper overtook Hollywood Park Grounds at Inglewood, flying in a black helicopter to promote his forthcoming album.

Meanwhile, Thundercat has been more low-key, dropping hints about new music at live shows and maintaining several collaborations. In April 2024, Thundercat had a feature with Justice on The End, which was played at the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony in Paris.

In August 2024, he appeared in an episode of the children's show Yo Gabba Gabba performing the song Orange Cat alongside the cast of the show.

With speculation growing by the day, the new studio teaser has revived the excitement over the creative partnership between A$AP Rocky and Thundercat.

