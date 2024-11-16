Rapper Drake has reportedly lost $355K in a bet after Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson in a fight on November 15. Screenshots of Drizzy's alleged bet on the fight in favor of Tyson went viral on the internet.

Tyson returned to the ring after nine years of retirement to face Jake Paul on November 15, 2024, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Paul defeated Tyson by unanimous decision of the judges, with one tallying 80-72 and the others 79-73 in Paul's favor. Drake had reportedly bet on Mike Tyson to be the winner instead, losing his money on the betting platform, Stake.

Fans took to X to react to Drizzy allegedly losing $355k. One X user wrote:

"so .05% of his net worth."

"DRAKE CURSEEEEE," another user joked.

"That man can never win," a netizen added.

"Common Drake L," a fan quipped.

Some of the other reactions were as follows:

"I think he good," an X user commented.

"drake curse kicked in 💔," another fan wrote.

"I’ve never seen him win a bet," a person opined.

Fans continued to share their thoughts on the matter:

"at least one good thing came from tonight," a fan added.

"usual for him since he's a loser," another person wrote.

"mike tyson might not have won but at least drizzy lost," a netizen chimed in.

Drake had a mixed record in sports betting in 2024, having lost multiple bets

According to a report by Forbes dated June 2024, Drake has lost $2.5 million in sports best since March this year. Drizzy lost $1 million in betting in June after he bet $500,000 in favor of Edmonton Oilers winning the Stanley Cup. He lost another $500,000 after betting in favor of Dallas Mavericks winning the NBA finals.

The rapper would reportedly win $1.025 million if the Oilers had won and another $1.375 million if the Mavericks would have won.

In May 2024, Champagne Papi lost another $565,000 British boxer Tyson Fury defeated Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk to win the heavyweight title. He had also lost $615,000 in March after betting in favor of Francis Ngannou against Anthony Joshua.

Drake had most notably bet against Argentina winning over Canada in the 2024 Copa America semi-final. Champagne Papi had shared the screenshot of his bet on his Instagram ahead of the final. However, La Albiceleste compounded his misery by outclassing Canada at the MetLife Stadium by a scoreline of 2-0.

Julian Alvarez started the scoring for the reigning champions in the Copa America semi-final in the 22nd minute. Lionel Messi doubled the lead in the 51st minute and the match ended without the Canadians opening their accounts.

The lost bet reportedly resulted in Drizzy losing $300,000 in one go. Winning the bet would've gotten him an estimated payout of $2,880,000, as per his screenshots.

Moreover, Lionel Messi and Co. went on to clinch the Copa America 2024 by defeating Colombia in the final courtesy of an extra-time strike by Lautaro Martinez.

After Canada's defeat, MLS icon Alexei Lalas even quipped about Drake's bet in his State of the Union podcast.

“He did his country a disservice. One thing I know about him is that he likes to place big bets. But then he loses them a lot. He’s Canadian right? I think he did his country a disservice by placing $300,000 bet on Canada [beating Argentina]. If he really wanted to do Canada a service, he would’ve placed that bet on Argentina and then it would’ve been the reverse-jinx,” said Lalas.

Argentina's X handle also allegedly took a jibe at Drake by referencing Kendrick Lamar's chart-busting hit Not Like Us in a troll post aimed at the Family Matters rapper.

Meanwhile, Drake had also once bet in favor of Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France. However, the rapper predicted the South American giants would win in regular time (90 minutes in soccer). But the match went on to extra time and penalties.

Although La Albiceleste defeated France 4-2 on penalties, Drizzy ended up losing the bet as he had bet on the win coming in normal time.

Another notable win for Champagne Papi in sports betting came when he rightly predicted a win for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024. He reportedly bet $1.15 million bet on the Chiefs and ended up earning $2.3 million after they won.

