"So we’re awarding serial abusers now?" — Internet reacts to Chris Brown's 11:11 (Deluxe) winning Best R&B Album at Grammys 2025

Chris Brown's eleventh studio album, 11:11 (Deluxe), won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Album at the 67th Grammys on Sunday, February 2. A tweet by @PopBase, sharing the news on X, has since gone viral, receiving over 2 million views, 31K likes, 9K retweets, and 1K comments.

Netizens have reacted to it, with one of them writing:

"VERY MUCH UNDESERVED! Oh, so we’re awarding serial abusers now? Muni Long and Usher was ROBBED!"

The comment refers to the multiple assault allegations filed against Brown in July 2024. Some other netizens shared that they were unhappy with Chris Brown's victory.

"Really??? There was NO other albums that weren't made by a backflipping domestic terrorist?" commented an X user.

"did NOT deserve. a mess," posted another.

"this just shows you can get away with EVERYTHING as long as you are a man," posted a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others appeared to approve of the Monalisa singer's win.

"Well deserved. I'm so happy for him!" replied a fourth user.

"Majority of you in the comments complaining, meanwhile streaming the album yourself. I know one person ain't complaining and probably even congratulated him," wrote a fifth netizen.

"KING OF R&B FOR A REASON," commented a sixth one.

Chris Brown's album was up against Muni Long's Revenge, Usher's Coming Home, Lalah Hathaway's Vantablack, and Lucky Daye's Algorithm in the R&B album category. Brown was also nominated for the Best African Music Performance— for Sensationals— and the Best R&B Performance— for Residuals — categories.

Chris Brown has had a long history of assault-related legal troubles

51st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Salute To Icons: Clive Davis - Backstage And Audience - Source: Getty

The comments about Chris Brown being a "serial abuser" surface online in the wake of the Five More Hours rapper's long history of legal troubles and controversies.

Per PEOPLE, Brown's legal troubles started in 2009, when Rihanna— his girlfriend at the time— filed a domestic violence lawsuit against him.

The lawsuit revealed that the couple had an argument that escalated into physical violence, with the Umbrella singer hospitalized in its wake. In March 2009, Chris Brown was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats. Brown pleaded guilty to the felony and accepted a plea deal.

The Ayo rapper was sentenced to five years of probation, domestic violence counseling, and community labor. A year later, as Brown planned a UK tour, his visa was denied, with the UK Home Office citing Rihanna's assault as the reason behind it. Their statement read, according to BBC in June 2010:

"We reserve the right to refuse entry to the UK to anyone guilty of a serious criminal offense. Public safety is one of our primary concerns. Each application to enter the UK is considered on its individual merits."

In June 2013, Chris Brown's probation was revoked in light of his involvement in an alleged hit-and-run case in LA. While the charges were eventually dropped, it led to the New Flame rapper being required to serve an additional 1,000 hours of community service.

In October 2013, Brown was charged with felony assault yet again, when his bodyguard and he were involved in a physical altercation with two men in Washington, DC. Soon after the reduced to a misdemeanor, the Residuals rapper entered a rehabilitation facility voluntarily, from where he was kicked out for violent behavior.

Brown was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in 2014.

In July 2024, four concertgoers of Chris Brown's 11:11 tour filed a $50 million lawsuit against him, alleging "brutal, violent assault" backstage. Three months later, an anonymous woman alleged that Brown r*ped her on Diddy's yacht in Miami in 2020.

