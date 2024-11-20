⁠"Sober for what?" - Kodak Black seemingly insinuates he is back on drugs after Kai Cenat livestream controversy 

Recently, Kodak Black seemingly admitted that he is back on drugs months after he announced that he was “mostly sober” a few months ago. During an Instagram Live with millions of his followers, he admitted that he is “never sober.” Responding to a fan who said that they “love when Kodak is sober,” the rapper said:

“Bit*h, I ain’t sober. I look sober? Never sober, b***h. For what? Look at all this money. Look at all this cash. Sober for what? I’m too young to die sober.”

Kodak Black has been slammed many times by users on social media for drug use. The whole fiasco allegedly started when the rapper tested positive for fentanyl as a warrant was issued against him.

After the test, he was ordered by the authorities to enter rehab. Furthermore, another warrant was issued against the rapper in June, as he failed to appear for a drug test.

Post this, he announced in July that going without substances for a few months is “nothing for him.” At the time, he had declared:

“I’m sober for the most part. If the Gremlin can do it, y’all can do it.”

However, as Kodak Black seemingly accepted that he had fallen back into the habit of consuming drugs, the masses were left disappointed and showed their concern for the rapper.

Kodak Black was seen popping pills in Kai Cenat’s recent Mafiathon 2 livestream

The speculation about Black developing the habit of drugs again started at the beginning of November when the rapper appeared on Kai Cenat’s recent Mafiathon 2 livestream and was seen allegedly behaving erratically.

In the livestream hosted on November 4, 2024, Kodak was also seen popping a pill as he first tossed it into the air, and then caught it with his mouth.

Cenat, who was equally surprised, questioned Kodak:

“Fu*k was that?”

To this, Kodak responded by saying:

“That was a glitch for the Twitch.”

Furthermore, as many spoke about Kodaks's behavior on the live stream and his popping pills, the rapper addressed the speculations during an Instagram Live on November 5, 2024, and said:

"Hell no, my n*gga don’t even know what LSD is... Y'all be on all types of s**t... But I take me one perc and y'all be so f*cking b*tt hurt."

Kodak Black has not yet responded to the concerns and reactions of the masses about the fact that he has started consuming drugs once again.

Meanwhile, he has been enjoying the success of his seventh studio album, When I Was Dead, which was released in November, last year.

The album, which became an instant hit amongst the masses had guest appearances from many artists like WizDaWizard, Wam SpinThaBin, and OG Bobby Billions.

The album consisted of songs like Kylie Grande, I’m Kodak, Hard Life, Nothing 2 Me, Came Thry Flushin’, Extra Clips, Scared of My Money, Facetime Hiding, Master Peace, and even Hope You Know.

