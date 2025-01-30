"Sounds like AI" — Internet reacts to Kanye West and Future's unreleased Lil Demon / Magic Don Juan remix previewed in Tokyo

On January 29, 2025, videos from Kanye West's listening event in Tokyo started doing the rounds on social media. In one of the videos, Ye debuted the unreleased remix of Future's LIL DEMON from MIXTAPE PLUTO and another video showcases the rapper premiering his version of Metro Boomin and Future's Magic Don Juan from their joint LP WE DON'T TRUST YOU.

HotNewHipHop's report dated January 29, 2025, has dubbed the beats of Kanye West's previewed tracks as "direct copies of two of Future's most recent songs" of 2024. Additionally, netizens took to X to express their opinions on Kanye West's unreleased remix of Lil Demon and Magic Don Juan wherein an X user tweeted:

"Ye this isnt u bro 💔," an X user commented.

"never thought I'd see Kanye fall off this hard," another X user mentioned.

"Ye trying to do Future’s flow does NOT work💀💀 "another internet user stated.

"Is Bhad Bhabie his ghostwriter now or smth," another internet user said.

On the other hand, fans of the rapper praised the remixes he previewed in Tokyo:

"People will get how good this is in a few years! 🔥," an X user tweeted.

"Bro remembered he’s kanYeWest," a netizen commented.

"Damn this hard asf and he always trying new flows," another netizen mentioned.

Details about Kanye West's upcoming album Bully explored

Kanye West announced his upcoming album Bully during a listening event at the Wuyuan River Stadium in Haikou, China, on September 28, 2024, wherein he also debuted the track Beauty and the Beast. Addressing the crowd, Ye said:

“I got a new album coming out. The album’s called ‘Bully’ and this song is called ‘Beauty and the Beast.'”

According to a report by Wion dated January 28, 2025, Bully is Kanye's 11th studio album, and the rapper started working on it after the release of Vultures 2 in August 2024. Ye has shared via multiple Instagram posts that the name of the album is inspired by the 2001 crime drama directed by Larry Clark.

The publication mentioned that Kanye West's upcoming album's cover art has been designed by famous Japanese photographer Daidō Moriyama. Additionally, the album will comprise 13 tracks featuring collaborations with artists like Sean Leon, Don Toliver, and Dr Dre.

While the rapper has already created hype by dropping snippets of the album, rapper Jim Jones took to Instagram on January 27, 2025, to add to the excitement. A former member of the hip-hop group The Diplomats, Jones posted a photo of himself alongside Kanye West and Justin LaBoy with the caption:

"Bully this album so crazy I wouldn’t drop if I was y’all or drop now cause when he drops this is gone b a big problem. We not takin no for answers we are th BULLY. Safe to say @ye back aka THE REAL BILLY GOAT pun intended"

Jim Jones reportedly heard Ye's upcoming album when he visited the rapper in Tokyo.

In other news, on January 28, 2025, Ye posted a trailer for his upcoming interview on Justin LaBoy's The Download series on Instagram. The now-deleted clip featured LaBoy and Kanye laughing and not much context has been mentioned about the same, except the interview will go live on the Yeezy website on February 2, 2025.

