"Stop lying" — Fans refuse to believe Monica was mistaken for Sexyy Red at the airport by older lady

A fan of Sexyy Red recently mistook Monica for the rapper after she appeared at the airport with red hair. Also known as Monica Denise Arnold, she took to her Instagram Story on May 15, 2024, where she posted a picture with the same look she had during the fan interaction. She wrote below the photo:

"Ok… This older lady literally chased me down in the airport to say Good Morning Miss Sexxy Red May I pls have a Picture! I hated to disappoint her but I said, "Mamm I love her, but I'm not Sexxy Red" LMAOOO now I can't get the song out of my head!!! She was so disappointed LOL."

While there was a lineup of jokes in the comments section of outlets that reported the incident, there were a few others who took to X to praise the 43-year-old, with one of them calling her "more iconic" compared to Sexyy Red.

Notably, the singer even added Sexyy Red's song Get It Sexyy on her latest Instagram Story. As soon as the artist's story went viral, netizens took to X to share their response.

"No tf she did not idk if she just woke up wanting attention or what but ain’t nobody chased you down lmaooo yes you’re Monica ok cool but nobody is chasing you down mistaking you for no Sexyy Red like stop lying," a user wrote.

"Lmao no way that’s a lie", another user wrote.

"So it the "all black people look alike thing"", a third user wrote.

"That’s a insult Monica is wayyy to pretty to be confused with that creature", a user stated.

"Monica you need to tell them fans Ain't No Way in the world you look like her too damn fine look like her," a user mentioned.

"That’s quite an insult", a user reacted.

"I don’t believe that shit AT ALL", another reaction stated.

"it’s still a WIN", a user stated.

Monica has been in the headlines after she responded to Ray J in March this year

Ray J appeared for a conversation on The Breakfast Club in March 2024 where he expressed his wish to go on a tour with Monica and his sister Brandy. He also stated that Monica would be opening for the tour. As a response, Monica shared a lengthy statement on her Instagram Story where she expressed her frustration for being questioned about the tour.

She said that she has not been contacted so far for any such events. Referring to Ray J, she added:

"I'm kindly asking you to stop speaking on me in public! A private conversation would both be necessary and respectful! Brandy is a legend! She's one with an extensive back catalog that I deeply respect & a voice sent from heaven."

While Denise Arnold's statement grabbed a lot of attention, Ray J went for another interview on Way Up With Yee the same month. He apologized to Monica for his words, calling her a "great artist" and added:

"All I want to do is kind of like shake it up a little bit to get y'all to see that that should be like one of those like… one of those last wave tours. Like, 'Let's do this for the next three years.' It was just all trying to get your attention."

Monica has joined Nicki Minaj for her current tour

Denise Arnold is currently busy accompanying Nicki Minaj for the ongoing tour, Pink 2 Friday. The former has been opening for most of the shows on the event, which is scheduled to end on July 14 this year.

Denise Arnold also addressed her participation in the tour in December 2023 while appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show. She expressed her satisfaction by saying:

"I'm really grateful for Nicki because she's one of those people that has always said 'Monica meant everything to my childhood' and some people they act like they forget."

The College Park, Georgia native is known for albums such as Miss Thang and The Boy Is Mine. She is also popular for being featured in several TV shows.