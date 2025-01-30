Super Bowl organizers reportedly told to avoid "lewd" halftime show like Rihanna's ahead of Kendrick Lamar's performance by legislators

A group of 17 Republican Louisiana legislators reportedly filed a petition ahead of Kendrick Lamar's headlining performance at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show on February 9, 2025.

The letter, directed at the heads of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and the Louisiana Stadium and Expo District, expressed that Louisiana's taxpayers should have a say in what happens during the game at Caesars Superdome.

According to a January 29 report by WGNO, the letter was drafted by Louisiana State Senator Valarie Hodges, who talked about it on the show Washington Watch with Tony Perkins. The full clip was posted on YouTube on January 27, 2025.

Trending

The letter allegedly criticized past headlining performances like the ones by Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez in 2023 and 2020, respectively. Describing the shows as "lewd," the letter claimed that the performer “wore little clothing and was groped by male and female dancers on stage, while the performer made s*xually suggestive gestures and performed on a stripper pole,” according to a report by nola.com on January 28.

“While certainly a large amount of support exists among many Louisianians who are excited about the Super Bowl coming back to New Orleans, many are also hardworking taxpayers with children who have serious concerns about the fact that past Super Bowl halftime performances have been less than family-friendly,” the letter read.

The legislators also reportedly mentioned that Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance was allegedly "so offensive that few Louisiana adults could read those lyrics before an audience without shame.” They implored that the performers' conduct at the Super Bowl LIX adhere to "Louisiana’s community decency standards."

“We realize that these past vulgar performances may have been acceptable to the residents of those states where those Super Bowls were held but, in Louisiana, these lewd acts are inappropriate for viewing by children, objectify women, and are simply NOT welcomed by the majority of Louisiana parents,” the letter continued.

On September 8, 2024, Apple Music, the NFL, and Roc Nation confirmed that Kendrick Lamar would headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. On January 23, 2025, the Pulitzer-winning rapper announced the inclusion of SZA as a guest performer via a social media post.

When Nicki Minaj slammed Roc Nation for allegedly choosing Kendrick Lamar over Louisiana-born Lil Wayne for Super Bowl halftime show

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Source: Getty

On Monday, September 9, 2024, rap icon Nicki Minaj criticized Roc Nation for picking Kendrick Lamar over Louisiana-born rapper Lil Wayne to head the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. Through a string of tweets on X, Minaj implied that Jay-Z's personal hatred for Drake, Birdman, and herself led to him "punishing" Lil Wayne.

She also waxed lyrical about Lil Wayne, claiming:

“And btw, you don’t know the half of what Lil Wayne has done for me & others. Wayne had Drake & I on his tour w/no papers signed. He was on all of my mixtapes w/no papers signed. This man has literally changed the FACE of hip-hop."

Expand Tweet

She also highlighted Wayne's impact on the upcoming generation of rappers, writing:

“God forbid if Wayne was to leave this earth right now, the culture would be in mourning. That’s why so many ppl keep saying to give our legends their flowers while they are still around to smell them. Sitting around all day playing games with ppl life & legacy.”

Expand Tweet

In the end, Nicki Minaj claimed that people could love both icons of the hip-hop industry, adding that even Kendrick Lamar loved and respected Lil Wayne.

Jay-Z's Roc Nation is the NFL's program partner for high-profile events like the Super Bowl halftime show. On September 9, the Roc Nation boss issued a statement lavishing praise on Kendrick Lamar after he was chosen to headline 2025's Super Bowl.

“Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come," wrote Jay-Z.

Nicki Minaj also has a history of beefing with Roc Nation. In early 2024, she accused Roc Nation's CEO Desiree Perez of firing employees for "unknown reasons." In the past, she has also accused the billion-dollar conglomerate of trying to replace her with Megan Thee Stallion as the lead female rapper.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback