"Taylor is in a league of her own" — Internet reacts as Taylor Swift reportedly surpasses 100 billion streams on Spotify

Singer Taylor Swift became the first woman among artists to cross 100 billion Spotify streams, leading to a new music streaming record. This achievement has elevated her status to among the highest-streamed musicians on Spotify.

Ad

The feat was confirmed by music statistics account Chart Data and pop culture platform Pop Base on February 25, 2025. Swift's extensive catalog, spanning multiple genres and eras, contributed to this accomplishment.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Her latest albums, along with her re-records, continue to achieve high streaming numbers on Spotify. Public social media responses to this achievement highlighted how important this career landmark proved to be for Taylor Swift. One user wrote on X:

"100 billion streams ? Taylor really is in a league of her own"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans on X reacted to Taylor Swift's milestone of 100 billion streams, with many praising her legacy.

"Nobody going to break that record ever," another user commented.

"A Legend, an Icon! She's the moment, a once in a lifetime legacy artist Congratulations to all of the hardworking women out there and miss Swift," a user remarked.

Besides praise from fans, others debated her impact compared to other artists.

Ad

"And yet I can't name one song," a user noted.

"Now tell us who was the 1st person to hit 100 billion streams on Spotify, male or female," one X user commented.

"Beyonce and Rihanna will forever remain BETTER!," another user noted.

Taylor Swift's streaming success and record-breaking Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour concluded in December 2024 (Image via Getty)

Taylor Swift's songs continue to accumulate millions of plays daily. For instance, Cruel Summer has reached approximately 2.7 billion streams, Anti-Hero at around 1.8 billion, and Blank Space has surpassed 2 billion streams.

Ad

Her re-recorded albums, including Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version), contributed to the increase in her streaming numbers. According to Spotify data, these albums saw significant streaming figures upon release, with 1989 (Taylor's Version) surpassing 300 million streams in its debut week.

Taylor Swift's recent albums have also contributed to her streaming growth. Midnights (2022) debuted to record-breaking numbers with approximately 8.3 billion streams on Spotify upon release, maintaining her presence among the most-streamed artists globally.

Ad

In addition to her streaming success, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour became the highest-grossing tour of all time, earning over $2 billion from 149 shows across 21 months. The tour surpassed the previous record set by Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, as per The Guardian's December 9, 2024 report.

Ticket demand remained high, with an average ticket price of $204, as per the same outlet. The tour featured a 40-song setlist, surprise acoustic performances, and a concert film that expanded its reach beyond live audiences.

Ad

With the Eras Tour concluded, Swift continued to focus on new music and business ventures. On April 19, 2024, the singer delivered her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, to global markets, which brought both commercial and streaming success.

According to Billboard, the album earned 1.76 billion streams worldwide in its first week and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with over 2 million album-equivalent units.

Ad

Since Swift joined Spotify in 2017 after previously removing her catalog from the service, her presence has grown exponentially. Her catalog spans multiple genres, attracting listeners across different demographics and contributing to her high streaming numbers.

In October 2024, Forbes reported that Swift was the first musician to reach billionaire status based solely on music and performances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback