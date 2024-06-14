Taylor Swift officially confirms the end of her record-breaking Eras Tour: When is the final concert?

Taylor Swift has officially confirmed that the currently scheduled concert at the BC Palace on December 8, 2024, will be the last of the 'Eras Tour.' The singer announced on stage before the performance of her song, All Too Well, stating:

"This is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December. This tour has really become my entire life, it's taken over everything, like I think I once had hobbies. All I do when I'm not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear."

Trending

The singer continued her speech, thanking her fans for their effort in participating in the tour.

"You have done so much to be with us. You've made plans so far in advance. You planned what you were going to wear. You memorized lyrics. You got yourself here. You figured out parking."

The singer continued:

"You figured out transportation, and I want spend the 100th show just thinking about that and living in that moment and being here with you, and just know I appreciate every single ounce of effort that you put in to be with us when this show reaches triple digits in shows. So thank you!"

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' impact and remaining dates and venues

Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' has become a global cultural and social phenomenon with an impact far outsizing its size. The tour is currently estimated to generate $10 billion in total revenue, according to the US Travel Association, with a study by QuestPro estimating close to $5 billion of that being in the US.

The tour has also been accompanied by its concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which made its own record by becoming the highest grossing concert film of all time, with estimated revenue of more than $261.6 million worldwide from theater sales in over 100 countries.

These theater sales are likely to be followed by DVD and streaming sales down the line for the film, adding to its already impressive feat of becoming the highest-grossing concert film without the backing of any major studio, the singer having instead made direct deals with theaters, including the entire AMC theater chain.

Expand Tweet

The remaining dates and venues for Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' are given below:

June 14-15, 2024 – Liverpool, UK, at Anfield Stadium

June 18, 2024 – Cardiff, UK, at Principality Stadium

June 21-23, 2024 – London, UK, at Wembley Stadium

June 28-30, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at Aviva Stadium

July 4- 6, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Johann Cruijff Arena

July 9-10, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland, at Letzigrund Stadion

July 13-14, 2024 – Milan, Italy, at San Siro Stadium

July 17-19, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany, at Veltins Arena

July 23-24, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany, at Volksparkstadion

July 27-28, 2024 – Munich, Germany, at Olympiastadion

August1-3, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland, at PGE Narodowy

August 8-10, 2024 – Vienna, Austria, at Ernst Happel Stadion

August 15-20, 2024 – London, UK, at Wembley Stadium

October 18-20, 2024 – Miami, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium

October 25-27, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana, at Caesars Superdome

November 1-3, 2024 - Indianapolis, Indiana, at Lucas Oil Stadium

November 14-23, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre

December 6-8, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at BC Place

Expand Tweet

Alongside her remaining tour dates as well as the success of the concert film, Taylor Swift is currently breaking even more records with the release of her latest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which became the most streamed album ever with over 1.76 billion streams, according to data released by Billboard.

This is in addition to the other records held by Taylor Swift's album, including its songs holding the top 14 positions on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for several weeks consecutively, as well as being the fastest-selling album by a non-Brit on the UK charts in 18 years, among others.