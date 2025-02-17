"That entire performance was live!"— Doechii denies rumors about not singing live at the Grammys, says she was sick while performing

Doechii, who won Best Rap Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards, has responded to accusations that she lip-synced during her performance at the ceremony. The rapper took to TikTok to clarify that her act was entirely live, revealing that she was battling bronchitis and the flu while performing.

Doechii’s energetic showcase of Catfish and Denial Is a River was one of the evening’s standout moments, but some viewers questioned whether she was singing live. Speculation arose when a fan commented on her performance, alleging that certain moments appeared out of sync.

In response, Doechii firmly denied the claims on February 18 via TikTok stating, "That entire performance was LIVE." She further explained that any perceived discrepancies were due to her DJ covering certain lines while she executed complex choreography, including somersaults. She pointed out an audible indicator of her live performance, saying,

"That entire performance was LIVE. I was sick as a dog with bronchitis and the flu performing my a*s off in a straddle on top of human men. You can hear my beads slapping the mic in the beginning."

Expressing frustration over the accusations, she added,

"Worked my a*s off to build my stamina for that for y’all to play in my face. I don’t lip-sync, don’t ever f*cking play with me like that."

Doechii’s Grammy win makes history

Doechii's album, Alligator Bites Never Heal, secured her the Best Rap Album award, making her only the third woman to win in this category. She joins Lauryn Hill and Cardi B as one of the three female artists to achieve this milestone. During her acceptance speech, she directly addressed young Black women, encouraging them to remain authentic in the face of societal expectations.

"Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you. You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are, and I am a testimony right now," she said.

According to Billboard, since her Grammy win, Alligator Bites Never Heal has seen a surge in popularity across various music charts. The album climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart and No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Additionally, it re-entered the Top Streaming Albums chart at No. 13, reflecting renewed interest from listeners.

The album’s lead single, Denial is a River, also made significant strides on multiple charts, breaking into the top 40 and marking a career-high for the rapper.

The American rapper is also gearing up for an exciting collaboration with Blackpink’s Jennie on the pre-release single Extral, set to drop on February 21. A newly released teaser photo on February 17 showcases Doechii and Jennie in a captivating pose, hinting at the bold concept of the song.

Following her Grammy victory, Doechii is set to embark on a North American tour in support of Alligator Bites Never Heal. The tour will kick off in March 2025, with stops in major cities including Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago.

