"That wasn’t the question" — Internet reacts to DDG saying that he talks to Halle Bailey every day when a fan asked whether he missed her

Social media exploded with reactions after rapper and influencer DDG responded to a fan's question about missing Halle Bailey during an Ask Me trend on X. On November 18, 2024, American rapper DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., took to his X account and responded to one of the #AskDDG questions.

The fan asked whether Dwayne missed her, hinting at Halle Bailey. The American rapper responded, suggesting they talk daily as they have a child together.

As a result, fans took to X, humorously trolling the American rapper by pointing out that his response did not directly address the question. Many suggested, in a playful manner, that he dodged answering the inquiry about missing Halle Bailey.

"That wasn't the question," one commented.

"BUT DO YOU MISS HER???? Was the question…not if you talk all the time," another commented.

Many users on X playfully teased DDG, questioning how he knew the fan was referring to Halle Bailey, given that the fan had not mentioned any names. Some even suggested, in a lighthearted manner, that the couple should consider reconciling, expressing confidence that they could make it work.

"How you know he's talking about Halle?" a user on X commented.

"Why don't you get back together? I'm. Sure you can work out whatever is wrong," another wrote.

"So is that a yes?" a third on X.

However, some users on X said that those asking questions about whether Dwayne misses his former partner should reconsider their priorities, suggesting that such inquiries were inappropriate and urging them to focus on more constructive matters.

"These people needs jobs. Why are you on social media asking another grown man if he misses his baby momma?" a netizen commented.

"These people in these comments need a job seriously 💀," another commented.

"Thank you for reminding me to never date a woman with kids," one more commented.

As of now, Halle Bailey has not publicly responded to DDG's comment, nor has the rapper addressed the reactions circulating online.

A look back at DDG and Halle Bailey's relationship timeline

The duo at the 2022 BET Awards (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage/Getty)

According to Elle, rumors about Halle Bailey and DDG dating emerged in January 2022 at an Usher event. Viral photos and videos from the event showed the American rapper enjoying a beverage while Bailey spoke to him animatedly. At the time, neither of them addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship.

However, in June 2022, the duo made their red carpet debut at the BET Awards. During the event, Bailey told Extra that she had her "boo" with her, further fueling the growing speculation about their relationship.

"I have my boo with me today. We're so excited. We're gonna have so much fun just supporting Chloe [for her solo performance]. It'll be great!" Bailey said.

The couple was spotted attending several high-profile events together, including Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles, the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala, the premiere of Avatar 2: The Way of Water in 2022, and the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Moreover, in April 2023, Bailey, in an interview with Vogue, shared that the "deep love" she was experiencing for the first time had opened up a whole new world for her.

"Experiencing deep love for the first time in my life is something I feel has opened a whole new world for me creatively," she said.

The following month, Bailey shared a TikTok of herself kissing DDG. Later, in December 2023, Bailey shared on Snapchat that DDG had spent "$500,000 on Christmas" for her gifts, according to Elle. The American actress shared that she got a Hermès Birkin bag, a yellow gold Tiffany & Co, and a HardWear bracelet valued at $12,700.

In January 2024, the couple announced the birth of their son, Halo, on Instagram. However, by April 2024, rumors of a breakup began circulating after they unfollowed each other on social media.

In October 2024, the pair confirmed their separation in a joint statement posted to their Instagram Stories. They did not provide any details regarding the reason for their breakup.

