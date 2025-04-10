"The Burgers gone Flip Flop just like him" — Netizens react to YBN Nahmir celebrating after buying his first McDonald's location

Rapper YBN Nahmir recently celebrated the purchase of his first McDonald's franchise. He updated his fans about the good news via his Instagram on April 10, 2025.

Ad

The location of the franchise is unknown at the time of this article's publishing. On April 10, Nahmir, aged 25, uploaded a video of him outside a McDonald's outlet, holding some documents and a key while he informed fans about his new purchase. The video was captioned:

"2024 I was on some whatever, 2023 I was on some whatever 2025 I just bought my first McDonalds establishment. 2023? Clownin. 2024? Coasting. 2025? Just secured my first McDonald’s franchise. Yeah MF.. YBN BURGERS NN ALLAT!"

Ad

Trending

Ad

YBN Nahmir's video, which was cross-posted to X by user @SaycheeseDGTL, was met with mixed responses, with one user writing:

"The Burgers gone Flip Flop just like him."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several netizens shared similar sentiments, trolling YBN Nahmir by commenting that the franchise would be fine as long as he didn't work there. Here are other reactions from netizens.

"Long as you don’t work there," one person tweeted.

"Whole time it’s a job application in bro hand," another person added.

"From clowning to broken ice cream machines, LESSGOOOO!" someone else exclaimed.

Ad

"Looks like bruh is having his papers at hand to apply for a job," another user exclaimed.

However, many congratulated YBN Nahmir on his investment, praising him for spending his money wisely.

"Finally, a young rapper doing smart things with their money. I wish I had the capital for one myself. I know the location I’d have it built and the traffic it’s going to get. Ugh..someday," one person posted.

Ad

"This is something worth celebrating," another person added.

"This is the ultimate flex," someone else commented.

"This a W, if you run the franchise correctly that’s 600k-1M per year easily!" another user wrote.

YBN Nahmir formed the YBN rap group

Nahmir founded YBN (an acronym for Young Boss N***as) in Birmingham in 2014. The rap trio included Cordae and Almighty Jay with Nahmir. YBN released their debut mixtape, YBN: The Mixtape, in 2018.

Ad

However, rumors of a disbandment brewed online after Cordae dropped the "YBN" title from his name in 2020. The collective did not publicly address the situation at the time. However, Cordae revealed why the collective went on a hiatus during a December 2024 interview with YouTuber Peaks100.

During the interview, Cordae claimed there were several reasons why the collective did not work together anymore, claiming the business side of their partnership was "super f**ked up." He added that the group got into a "big argument" in Europe, leading to angry words that can never be taken back.

Ad

“It was a number of reasons, bro. Name one group that stayed together. Not even the Jackson 5, and them n***as were brothers. We never recorded a song with all three of us. The business side of it was kind of like, super f*cked up, honestly. N****s got into a big argument in Europe. People say certain things they can’t take back. It’s still love, but it’s just some s**t that you can’t take,” he said.

Ad

Ad

However, he continued that he still shared a bond with YBN Nahmir and Almighty Jay, dubbing them his homies.

YBN Nahmir, whose real name is Nicholas Simmons, gained mainstream popularity following the release of his hit song, Rubbin Off the Paint, in 2017. He released his debut LP, Visionland, in 2021, which received a 5.3 rating out of 10 on Pitchfork.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More