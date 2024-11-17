“The copy and paste pls” — Internet reacts as Sega Bodega calls out Lil Nas X over imitation of his cover art for ‘Light Again!’

Irish singer Sega Bodega recently criticized Montero Lamar Hill, a.k.a. Lil Nas X, for imitating his cover art in the latter's new song, Light Again. Pointing out similarities with his 2021 track Angel on My Shoulder, Sega called out the rapper on X on Wednesday, November, writing:

"not even trying to put a spin on it is where I’m like yeesh."

Bodega's comments come after Montero took to his X to inform his fans about his then-forthcoming song Light Again! The post has since been deleted.

"It just dawned on me how lucky i am to have all of you that still f**k with me. bc i know it isn’t always easy! dreamboy isn’t just an album, it’s me coping with the loss of what once was and fighting for a new world. im so excited to bring you on the journey," Lil Nas X wrote.

Sega's comment (Image via X/ @segabodega)

As news of the rapper's tweet spread, many took to X to express their take on it.

Many commented in support of Sega, criticizing the rapper. Here are some comments seen under @segabodega's X post:

"Were used to that with him tho. Zero originality," one person wrote.

"Imitation is the highest form of flattery. But this is shameless grifting from LNX," another person commented.

"Rushing to sloppily give credit without even asking if it was okay to reference his art in the first place is still uncool. Artists can feel how they want about how others use their art," another person added.

Others noted that Lil Nas X shared Bodega's image in his Instagram stories to show he used it as a reference image. One even stated that it was "inspiration."

"huh he credited you..." a fan stated.

"yall never heard of inspiration??" another person added.

"Girl ??you just LOVEEEE attention .. If you wanted him to take this down , you would've reached out to his team ..." one X user remarked.

"You lot sound insane"- Sega Bodega responds to a fan defending Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X has been teasing his song Light Again for the last few days. One of the posts about the track featured a man sitting at his desk in a wood-paneled room looking at his computer. A figure covered in white light stands behind him. Along with the update about his album, he also shared a "reference" on his Instagram stories—Sega Bodaga's cover art for Angel on My Shoulder.

Bodega's cover art featured a man looking at his desktop as a woman covered in light stands behind him with her hand on his shoulder. The room's aesthetic is seemingly similar to that of Montero's. While the rapper's story has since been deleted, several users shared a screenshot on social media.

At one point, an X user called Bodega "ungrateful," even suggesting that if she was Lil Nas X, she would remove his credit. The Irish singer responded:

"can’t tell if this is a very good joke or not cause that’s literally what he did ahahah there is no credit."

In a separate post, he continued:

"‘Look he did credit you in a photo that will disappear in 24 hours forever and no name whatsoever of artist or photographer! Be grateful! You lot sound insane."

Recently, Lil Nas X and Azealia Banks got into an online spat. Last month, Banks took to her X to claim that the Old Town Road hitmaker "fell off so hard" and that he had "no bars." Montero responded in an equally blunt tone, stating she could never "reach a 10th of (his) success."

This prompted an angry and aggressive rant from Azealia, aimed at the rapper's career and private life. In response, Lil Nas X took to his stories to wish Banks all the best in life, despite her comments.

Lil Nas X's Light Again from Dreamboy dropped later in the day. Following the backlash, the rapper deleted his post.

