"The disrespect to R&B is CRAZY!!!!!" — Jermaine Dupri reacts to Apple Music's 100 Best Albums list 

Renowned American rapper Jermaine Dupri has expressed his dismay and frustration at Apple Music's recently released "100 Best Albums" list, citing what he perceives as a glaring omission and disrespect toward the R&B genre.

On May 21, 2024, Jermaine tweeted on X suggesting that Apple Music's list is not giving R&B the acknowledgment and respect it deserves —

"Looking at this @AppleMusic top 100 albums list is sad, the disrespect to R&B is CRAZY!!!!! It's giving not worthy 🤦🏾‍♂️," the rapper on X.

On May 13, 2024, Apple Music released its 100 Best Albums list, which featured a 10-day countdown revealing ten albums each day. The platform has unveiled the best 90 albums for now.

Rhythm and blues, abbreviated as R&B or RnB, is a popular music genre that originated within African-American communities in the 1940s. Its parent genres include pop, gospel, blues, and jazz.

Jermaine Dupri Mauldin is an Atlanta-based rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, executive, and DJ. He began his career at nine and is the son of Columbia Records executive Michael Mauldin.

At the time of writing this article, Apple Music has not yet revealed the Top 10 albums on their 100 Best Albums list.

Jermaine Dupri's thoughts on Apple Music's 100 Best Albums list

Expand Tweet

Jermaine Dupri, whose illustrious career spans decades and includes collaborations with some of the biggest names in R&B and hip-hop, took to social media to voice his concerns after reviewing Apple Music's curated list.

In a tweet that has since garnered significant attention and sparked widespread discussion, Jermaine Dupri suggested that the list is not right.

Fans responded to Jermaine Dupri's tweet with a variety of opinions. Some voiced agreement with the artist's sentiments. Others wanted to see R&B albums included in the top 10 rankings. Some considered the list to be satisfactory, suggesting that it provided a reasonable selection of albums —

"Facts!!! 💯 It's GIVING Mariah Carey better be in that Top 10 or else I'm cancelling my Apple subscription!," one on X.

"R&b deserves more. Usher deserves to be in the top 15 with Confessions. Usher's 8701 deserves to be in top 50 of that list too. Usher is the greatest global R&B male entertainers of all time in my books," second tweeted.

"Hopefully it fills up the top 10!" the other wrote on X.

"I think it's a decent selection across the board," one suggested

As seen on HipHopDX, a few of the R&B albums made it to the list, including — Usher's Confessions at #95, Solange's A Seat at the Table at #93, Mary J. Blige's My Life at #86, SZA's SOS at #72, Erykah Badu's Baduizm at #64, Sade's Love Deluxe at #61, D'Angelo's Voodoo at #57, Janet Jackson's Control at #42, Beyoncé's self-titled LP at #36, and Marvin Gaye's What's Going On at #17.

Latest of Apple Music's 100 best albums

Apple Music announced "The 100 Best Albums List" on May 13, 2024. Apple Music's senior director of content and editorial, Rachel Newman, suggested that this list brings together the Apple Music services for music lovers —

"100 Best brings together all the things that make Apple Music the ultimate service for music lovers — human curation at its peak, an appreciation for the art of storytelling, and unparalleled knowledge of music and an even deeper love for it," Newman said on an Apple press release.

He further added suggesting that they had been working on the list for quite a long and were very "proud" of the list —

"We have been working on this for a very long time, and it's something we are all incredibly proud of and excited to share with the world."

Apple Music has unveiled ten albums daily since its initial announcement, and it recently disclosed the 20th to 11th positions of its highly anticipated list comprising the top 100 albums. Among these notable rankings are albums by globally recognized artists such as Taylor Swift, Adele, Dr. Dre, and Jay Z. The list from 20th to 11th positions reads below:

Pet Sounds by The Beach Boys at #20

The Chronic by Dr. Dre at #19

1989 (Taylor's Version) by Taylor Swift #18

What's Going On by Marvin Gaye at #17

Blue by Joni Mitchell at #16

21 by Adele at #15

Highway 61 Revisited by Bob Dylan at #14

The Blueprint by Jay Z #13

OK Computer by Radiohead at #12

Rumors by Fleetwood Mac at #11

As per USA Today, the top 10 of Apple Music's 100 best albums will come out on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Neither Apple Music nor its representatives have addressed Jermaine Dupri's concerns.