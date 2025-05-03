"The king of Jimerica" — Fans proud as BTS' Jimin's Solo Exhibition 'The Truth Untold' emerges as the best-selling event in New York on FEVER

On May 3, 2024, BTS' Jimin's solo exhibition, 'The Truth Untold,' emerged as the best-selling event in New York on the FEVER website, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. It was placed among the Top 10 events in New York, followed by Squid Game: The Experience.

For those who are unversed, the Jimin Exhibition 'The Truth Untold' will be held from May 31, 2025, to June 29, 2025, at 30 Wall St, New York, NY 10005, United States. It has been organized by BigHit Music and HYBE. It has been hosted by Paradise E&A, Monday Morning Creative Lab. The agency mentioned in a press release that the event intended to encapsulate:

"This exhibition encapsulates the untold stories within Jimin’s musical journey, where solitary contemplation became the seed that blossomed into his greatest creations."

Subsequently, the male artist' latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in him, and an X user tweeted:

"The king of jimerica."

The fandom stated they would be visiting BTS' Jimin's upcoming The Truth Untold exhibition in New York. Many also flaunted that they were not surprised about his "impact." They expressed pride in the male artist.

"That's not a surprise I don't even live in NYC but I am going to see him. Jimin is loved in all possible ways because he values love and love us back with pure heart," a fan reacted.

"Pretends to be shocked, jimins music has been doing amazing in america," a fan shared.

"His impact so not surprised but proud of him," a fan commented.

The internet users added that they were "crazy" about BTS' Jimin. Many also flaunted that the nation was called "Jimerica" for a reason.

"As it should be. Everybody is crazy for Jimin,"- a user reacted.

"Whoever going to this exhibition can yall ask people there to vote for him on ama," a user shared.

"It’s called Jimerica for a reason! Jimin represents iconic and legendary onstage performances, and is also the epitome of grace, charm and beauty," a user mentioned.

More about BTS' Jimin's solo exhibition, The Truth Untold

According to the press release shared by BigHit Music through the South Korean social media platform Weverse, BTS' Jimin's solo exhibition The Truth Untold would feature the stories that would go beyond his albums, Face and Music.

It would consist of tales that have been waiting to be explored in greater depth. The agency further stated:

"The music of FACE, which candidly captures the emotions Jimin felt as he questioned and answered himself, resonated like a wave across the world."

It further reads:

"Following this, the music of MUSE, which expresses his journey in search of inspiration surrounding him, is presented as a fragrant serenade in a garden filled with smeraldo flowers, whose meaning is “전하지 못한 진심."

In recent news, BTS' Jimin is expected to be discharged from mandatory military service in June 2025.

