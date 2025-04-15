"The mockery is distasteful"- Internet calls out Bhad Bhabie for sharing pics with boyfriend wearing 'White Lives Matter' Tee

Bhad Bhabie recently made headlines after she shared an Instagram post featuring her partner, Le Vaughn, on April 15, 2025. While the post has been deleted, DJ Akademiks obtained a glimpse of it and shared it through his official handle on the same platform.

Also known as Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, the rapper's post grabbed a lot of attention since it shows Vaughn wearing a black shirt with the words "White Lives Matter" appearing on the back. Danielle was also seen in a bodysuit of the same color.

Notably, the post had no caption. However, the pictures led to criticism from the general public, and Bhad Bhabie has not responded to the criticism or addressed the reasons behind sharing the post.

Netizens took to the comments section of DJ Akademiks' post to share their reactions to Bhad Bhabie's viral photos. A user seemingly hinted that the post was a mockery of Kanye West, who was criticized for wearing a similar shirt in 2022, and wrote:

“The Mockery is distasteful.”

A user reacts (Image via Instagram/akademiks)

Similar responses continued, with a few users claiming they believed Vaughn to be Ye. Another person called the outfit "dumb," and an individual alleged that Danielle possibly forced Vaughn to wear the shirt.

Online reactions (Images via Instagram/akademiks)

Online reactions (Images via Instagram/akademiks)

Online reactions (Images via Instagram/akademiks)

Bhad Bhabie opened up on some bad memories related to her childhood

The Dr. Phil star recently appeared on the podcast Dinner With The Don on April 11, 2025, where she addressed some details related to her childhood alongside getting involved in some other activities. Danielle was speaking to host Ari Fletcher and opened up on her bad memories of m*lestation by saying:

"I was m*lested by my mom's ex-boyfriend from 3 to 6, and then I was m*lested from 13 to 16. And then I had 30-year-old boyfriends when I was 16, 17, 18."

Bhad Bhabie said that the alleged experience changed a lot of things in her life, adding that the people who reportedly abused her were never punished and did not get sent to prison. She claimed that this was even though Danielle approached her mother, Barbara Bregoli, and the cops about the same.

Notably, the Boynton Beach, Florida, native had mentioned the identities of those who reportedly m*lested her. However, the names were censored during the episode's airing. Fletcher responded to the Bringing Up Bhabie star's allegations by addressing her support for the latter and stated:

"I just got you a little sad. I don't want to finish filming."

Apart from this, Danielle has already been trending for some time due to her feud with Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama, since last year. Danielle alleged through Instagram at the time that Alabama attempted to steal her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, as per Spin magazine.

However, Alabama dismissed the allegations on her Instagram Story and referred to Le by writing:

"It is clear that he is manipulating her, feeding her a distorted narrative to justify his behavior. His actions reveal a lack of respect and consideration for others, and it's painful to witness her continuing to support him despite this."

Bhad Bhabie was last seen in a cameo appearance in the crime comedy film Drugstore June. Her debut album, 15, came out back in 2018

