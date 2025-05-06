"The queen of Zamunda has arrived" — Internet reacts to Lauryn Hill's Met Gala debut in a yellow suit

On Tuesday, May 6, @XXL posted a video clip of Lauryn Hill's red carpet appearance at the 2025 Met Gala. The Freedom Time rapper wore a butter yellow suit with ornate details, consisting of a double-breasted suit jacket and wide-leg pants.

Lauryn Hill's jacket featured a sculptural cape with a crown-like curve around her head, wrapping over her left shoulder before falling down into a cape with a train. Her ensemble was completed with a white button top, a burgundy tie, and an amber pendant necklace.

The tweet quickly went viral, garnering over 218K views and 2K likes within hours of its upload. Netizens reacted to the rapper's look at the event, with one commenting:

"The queen of Zamunda has arrived"

Some netizens poked fun at Hill for her seemingly vibrant outfit.

"Once the car door opened. Feet to concrete probably took two hours." commented an X user.

"That isn’t her. The real Lauryn hasn’t left the house yet." added another.

"Lauryn Hill pulled up lookin’ like she just sued the sun and won custody of the rays. That ain’t an outfit. That’s a lemon tree in litigation. Whole suit yellin’ 'I’m late, but I’m luminous'. Respect the legend…but somebody in that crowd definitely sneezed just lookin’ at that pollen cape." wrote a third netizen.

"So many rituals taken place in the open." posted a fourth user.

Meanwhile, others stood in support of the 49-year-old, with some calling her the best female rapper at the Met Gala.

"Best female rapper at the #MetGala tonight has arrived!" commented a fifth netizen.

"Met Gala is stupid. But I love the Afro. shoutout to Lauryn keeping it natural and godly" replied a sixth one.

"Legendary presence. Lauryn Hii with Jude Dontoh" wrote a seventh user.

Lauryn Hill accessorized her Met Gala outfit with gold bauble earrings, a blue Hermés Birkin bag, and a matching butter-yellow umbrella. She also opted for maximalist with her makeup, having applied blue eyeshadow and deep purple lipstick.

Lauryn Hill's outfit at the Miami Gardens Festival in March 2025

Although this was Lauryn Hill's debut appearance at the Met Gala red carpet, the Some Sleek rapper is no stranger to bold fashion choices. According to People, her ensemble at the Gardens Festival in Miami was equally striking.

The Grammy winner wore a black leather jacket with structured shoulders and a high-waisted, full skirt featuring black and white floral patterns, cinched with a gold belt. Lauryn Hill also brought out Doechii during her performance at the festival.

Before that, Hill attended Burberry's Fashion Week show in London on February 24, where she wore a long plaid coat, a red plaid scarf over her shoulders, and a green plaid headwrap. She accessorized the look with two handbags - a brown and a red plaid.

The I Gotta Find rapper also made headlines last year when her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, alongside the works of Donna Summer, Guns N' Roses, Wanda Jackson, and more.

The theme of the 2025 Met Gala is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which explores the history of Black dandyism and inspired the 2025 spring exhibition of the same name.

