"THE TDE GIRLS ROOTING FOR EACH OTHER!" — Internet reacts to SZA cheering for Doechii after her Grammy performance

A video of the Missouri native cheering for fellow artist and label-mate, Doechii, after her Grammy performance was uploaded on X by @PopCrave on Monday, February 3.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 1.3 million views, 66K likes, and 4K retweets. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"WE LOVE TO SEE THE TDE GIRLS ROOTING FOR EACH OTHER!"

Both SZA and Doechii are signed to the California-based record label, Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE). Some netizens complimented the "sister spirit" reflected in the excited cheer of the Open Arms singer.

"MOTHER SUPPORTING MOTHER" - commented an X user.

"The sister spirit is real. Love this" - wrote another one.

"SZA be clapping for everyone but who claps for SZA when it matters?" - posted a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others praised Doechii's performance, likening it to that of Kendrick Lamar's.

"Doechii ATE, she was the best of the night. her performance remind me of Kendrick’s" - replied a fourth user.

"turn this into a gif immediately" - posted a fifth one.

"I jumped when I saw her on the screen she looks aaaaamazing omg" - commented a sixth netizen.

SZA also took home her fifth Grammy award on Sunday, for her 2024 single, Saturn, which won the Best R&B Song Award.

Doechii won her first-ever Grammy for her 2024 album

Besides SZA, Doechii also won a Grammy yesterday - her first-ever one. Her third studio album, Alligator Bites Never Heal(2024), won the Best Rap Album award, defeating J Cole's Might Delete Later, Common & Pete Rock's The Auditorium Vol 1, Future & Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You, and Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce).

As Cardi B announced the Alter Ego rapper's name as the winner of the award, she was instantly in tears as she made her way to the stage.

In her award acceptance speech, Doechii stated how only three female rappers had won it since the category was introduced in 1989 - Lauryn Hill, Cardi B, and herself.

The DENIAL IS A RIVER rapper went on to say:

"I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape. I bared my life. I went through so much. I dedicated myself to sobriety and god told me that I would be rewarded and that he would show me just how good it can get. And I have to thank god, I need ot thank my beautiful mother for coaching me. I want to thank my label, my engineer Jada for everything she did, my fans the Swamp."

Doechii then shared that the reason behind calling herself the "Swamp Princess" was derived from the fact that she was from Tampa. The 26-year-old continued:

"Thank you so much to my label, TDE. Thank you to hip-hop. The last thing I want to say oh my god there’s [bleeped]. I know that there is some black girl out there...and I want to tell you that you can do it. Anything is possible. Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes onto you. You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are and I am a testimony. Praise god."

Besides her 2024 album, the MPH rapper was nominated in two other categories that she didn't win. Her single Nissan Altima was nominated for the Best Rap Performance, which was snagged by Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us.

She was also a nominee in the Best New Artist category, but the award was bagged by Chappell Roan.

Before Doechii, the Best Rap Album award was won by Killer Mike in 2024, Kendrick Lamar in 2023, Tyler, the Creator in 2022, and Nas in 2021.

