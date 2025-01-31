"The youngsters talking about Flea in his undies" — Internet divided over Red Hot Chili Peppers performing at FireAid benefit concert

American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers performed at the FireAid benefit concert at Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 30, 2025. The band was the last to get on stage at the event. They opened their performance with the 2006 hit song Dani California before getting into another classic titled Californication.

The rock band's four song perfomance included two more songs: 1992 track Under The Bridge and a comparatively recent one titled Black Summer officially dropped in February 2022, as a part of the band's twelfth studio album. For the unversed, the concerts were meant to raise funds to facilitate relief efforts in connection to the LA fires.

The popular rock band's perfomance garnered massive attention on social media platforms too. Here are some popular reactions found on X, formerly known as Twitter. A user (@Purrpatrol) wrote on X:

"I was never a fan of Red Hot Chili Peppers but the youngsters talking about Flea in his undies is hilarious."

A fan tweeted:

"Who teared up a little listening to Under The Bridge by Red Hot Chili Peppers #FireAid."

"Watch red hot chili peppers videos from the 90s's..and then YALL WILL UNDERSTAND!#FireAid," commented another one.

"My Twitter feed full of people wondering why there's a bass player on stage in his underwear and socks. And I'm like, do you not know who the Red Hot Chili Peppers are?" added a tweet.

A number of other tweets have made it to X, in which the platform users have expressed their love for the band and excitement to witness them perform. A user commented:

"The Chili Peppers were incredible #fireaid."

"RHCP coming in CLUTCH with Californication! Plus it SOUNDS great! #FireAid," read another fan's tweet.

"Fireaid might be the show of my generation. the nirvana set was sick, this red hot chili pepper set is so sick as well! i love it!" mentioned a netizen.

Red Hot Chili Peppers performed live for the first time after their last show during the Olympics closing ceremony in 2024

Fans seemed super excited with the perfomance, as it was the first time since the Olympics closing ceremony during last year August, that the rock band was going to perform live at an event. Flea, wearing nothing but a pair of purple underpants further addressed the crowd and said:

"Love you so much Los Angeles. Los Angeles is our home. We f*ckin' love you."

The song that the band wrapped the Thursday concert with, was their classic hit Under The Bridge, and it was written when Kiedis was going through a rough patch after a drug addiction, as per reports by Rolling Stone.

This quintessential rock band began making music back in 1982, by Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Hillel Slovak, and Jack Irons. The band currently, however, doesn't have Hillel after he passed away in 1988 and Jack since he exited in the same year. Red Hot Chili Peppers now consists of Anthony, Flea, John Frusciante, and Chad Smith.

The band further reported that while the RHCP is currently on a break, they regathered for the purpose of the FireAid benefit concert.

