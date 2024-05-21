"Their father needs help"— Diddy's baby mama Misa Hylton issues statement in support of Cassie

Misa Hylton, who was previously in a relationship with Diddy, has recently responded to the assault video where the rapper reportedly hit Cassie Ventura. The Mount Vernon native is well-known for her work as a fashion designer over the years and is the founder of Chyna Doll Enterprises.

Hylton shared an Instagram post on May 21, with a picture of her children, writing that she is "heartbroken" to know what Cassie Ventura had to go through. She stated that the incident has "triggered" her trauma and added—

"These young people were raised by women that want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams. Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them."

Misa Hylton ended by referring to Diddy's children, saying that "their father needs help." Hylton also stated that she is expecting him to do everything he needs to for the same.

Notably, Misa has turned off the comments section of the latest post.

Misa Hylton has a son from her relationship with Diddy: Relationship timeline and other details

People magazine states that Misa Hylton and Diddy were romantically linked during the 90s. The duo became the parents of a son named Justin in 1993 but split shortly since Diddy was not reportedly willing to let the relationship intervene in any way in his successful career.

In an interview with BET in 2023, Misa Hylton said that Diddy joined Uptown Records when their son was born and was working on an album. On the other hand, the duo had a conversation in the comments section of Instagram after the arrest of Diddy's son Justin Combs in 2023.

Also known as Sean Love Combs, he posted a video on his social media page at the time as part of promotions for DeLeon Tequila and wrote, "sometimes you have to say, 'f*ck everybody.'" Misa wrote below the post that she felt the same and Sean replied by saying:

"I love you queen. Stay in the light."

Misa Hylton has two more children from her second marriage to record executive JoJo Brim. Her first child, Justin, has pursued a career on television and featured on shows such as Power Book II: Ghost.

Misa's second son Niko is slowly establishing himself in the world of rapping and the same can be said for her daughter Madison. While Justin is a graduate of the University of California, Madison acquired her degree at Howard University.

Diddy shares an apology through Instagram for the assault video

Diddy posted a video on his Instagram page on May 18, 2024, saying that he was feeling sorry for everything that happened. He added:

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times of your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f*cked up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable."

He continued by saying that he was working to get professional help and underwent therapy. He said in the end that he is "committed to be a better man." Although he apologized for the assault video, the reactions were mostly negative in the comments section, where people criticized him for his behavior towards Ventura.