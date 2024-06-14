“There’s nothing I can do. Nothing Blueface can do” — Wack 100 responds to backlash for not bailing Chrisean Rock out after her arrest

Blueface’s manager and hip-hop industry legend, Wack 100, took to Instagram on June 14 to address why he is not bailing out Chrisean Rock. The influencer was arrested on Monday, June 10, while she attended Blueface’s court hearing in San Fernando Valley, California. Now, the former couple, both Blueface and Rock, remain behind bars.

On Thursday, June 13, Wack 100 took to his Instagram to address the backlash he was receiving for not helping Blueface’s baby mother. In the social media post, he explained that he could not bail out Chrisean Rock.

Rock is now placed in jail for violating her probation, which is related to her 2023 Oklahoma drug case. Wack 100, said online:

"There’s nothing I can do. Nothing Blueface can do. Even if I didn’t want to do it, if Blueface called… and said, ‘Unc, go get her,’ I would have went and got her. That’s just the politics of it."

Wack 100, who also manages The Game, revealed online that he had warned Chrisean Rock not to attend Blueface’s court hearing. However, she refused to listen to him, as she reportedly “just didn’t understand” the severity of her legal troubles.

Wack 100 assures Chrisean Rock fans that she will be let out before Christmas

While addressing the 24-year-old’s probation, Wack 100 opined that Rock was likely going to be “transported” from jail in “the next 30 days.”

He then shared that the moment people hear that Rock is in Oklahoma, it would mean that she is in custody, which can supposedly allow her to go home within 10 days. Wack 100 then said:

“The judge might give her a little time: months, couple of months, whatever they do. Either way, we’ll see her before Christmas. We’ll see her before the summer’s up. She’ll be alright… She’s in the same situation Blueface is in.”

Blueface was taken into custody after violating the terms of his probation in January. The 26-year-old was arrested concerning a Los Angeles 2021 case where he got into an altercation with a club bouncer.

His mother, Karlissa Saffold, took to her official Instagram account two days ago and requested that Kim Kardashian get both Blueface and Chrisean Rock out of prison. Saffold wrote in an Instagram story, “Can you please get my grandson's parents out of Jail!!”

Blueface's mother requests Kim Kardashian to get Blueface and Chrisean Rock out of jail (Image via karlissa_angelic/Instagram)

Wack 100 also revealed that Chrisean Rock likely has three warrants out for her, including those in Arizona and California, which are alleged to be “not serious.” He then said:

“Stop hitting me, ‘Why you ain’t bail her out?’ Why you ain’t got her an attorney yet?’ We don’t need to get her an attorney… That judge is gonna do what that judge is gonna do when she gets back down there…”

The Shade Room exclusively confirmed that Chrisean Rock is being held on “NO BAIL” through the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking records. Information regarding her release date was also not made available.

Fans now await more information regarding Rock and Blueface getting out of jail. Who is guarding their child, Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr., remains unknown at the time of writing this article.