"They both bout to dah" — Netizens react as Jim Jones challenges Cam'ron to a $10 million boxing match amid their ongoing feud

Jim Jones recently challenged Cam'ron to a $10 million boxing match amid their ongoing feud. On Thursday, February 27, the Dipset rapper appeared on The Breakfast Club and was questioned about his recently rekindled feud with Killa Cam.

While the 48-year-old rapper called Killa Cam his "brother" and downplayed the feud, a past comment made by him seemed to get under Jones' skin.

“You don’t get no credit for [jumpstarting careers]. They say all Jim do is send people to jail,” said host Charlamagne Tha God, referencing what Cam'ron said on his talk show It Is What It Is.

After learning that Cam'ron made a comment, Jones challenged the Daydreaming hitmaker to a boxing match priced at a whopping $10 million.

“He’s a birdhead. He don’t want no smoke. I’ll box his head off. Where’s the ring at? You getting money, right? $10 million right now. Today, n*gga. I’ll catch a flight wherever you at. You with Mayweather and ’em. $10 million. I’ll meet you in any boxing ring,” he commented.

Jones added:

“Now go make some jokes about that on your next show. I’ll box your head off. You know that. Don’t play with me. Now go type about that.”

Netizens reacted to Jones challenging Cam'ron to a boxing match. Among them, X user @Isjusmecharlie quipped that both of them would perish in the fight.

"They both bout to dah," wrote the user on X.

Meanwhile, some netizens commented that they were not enthusiastic about watching the boxing match.

"Nobody wanna see a Dipset boxing match, we want a new album or tour," commented another.

"Who wants to see that. Watching nonprofessional box isn’t appealing.. that throw wild punches have their eyes close and be turning around in circles , doing all type of clown," opined another user.

"Jim Jones thinks he’s slick trying to use this as a way to get money. Bro is literally fighting for his life," commented a user.

One netizen wrote that he could bet that the fight would not happen, commenting:

"I’m willing to bet my man’s left leg this sh*t won’t happen."

"Who told y’all Cam can’t fight? He might not fight but I guess y’all know everything we talking about the same man who punched a dude For Real in a movie repeatedly that same Cam lol," wrote another.

"There’s so much happening! They should be playing with their grandchildren and enjoying their second wind," a user opined on X.

"Jimmy the most you getting is 20k & a Harlem Shake amateur boxers don’t even get paid that much," commented another.

Some other reactions on X are as follows:

"Jim Jones payments and payout both come with interest so he just yappin," a user wrote.

"Cam ain't doing it cause he can't fight fr," commented another.

"Jimmy sure knows how to market him self cause he really dragging this," inferred another user on X.

The recent feud between Jim Jones and Cam'ron started with the latter's interview with 50 Cent

Rapper 50 Cent (Image via Getty)

The feud between former Dipset members Jim Jones and Cam'ron started when the latter talked to 50 Cent in an episode of his talk show Talk With Flee. During the episode (posted on YouTube on December 10, 2024), the G-Unit boss discussed his longstanding feud with Cam'ron in the late 2000s.

Killa Cam revealed that he felt betrayed when 50 Cent called Dipset members Juelz Santana and Jim Jones in a 2007 show in New York City. However, he inferred that the decision by 50 Cent was a wise one.

"When n****s went on stage, I was like, 'This sh*t is spinning out [of control]. It was a checkmate moment.' I said, ‘This n***a's devious.'uBut I respected it, I liked that sh*t," he claimed.

On January 6, 2025, Jim Jones responded to Cam'ron's statements during an appearance on Justin Laboy's Respectfully podcast. He said:

"Them n***as be on my d*ck. Them n***as ain’t got nothing else to think about but Capo. I did a lot for them n***as in their life, ya heard? Both of them. Pause, though. Get off my d*ck! It’s only space on there for baby girl. Come on, man. Tugging on my sh*t like that.”

Jones clarified that 50 Cent gave him an opportunity to perform in front of a huge crowd. Therefore, he wasn't willing to relinquish the chance.

“I seen the sh*t wasn’t going right so I started doing what Jim Jones needed to do for Jim Jones ’cause the n***a that was supposed to be the don wasn’t taking care of the Capo. It started feeling like the Gotti movie, ya heard?” he added.

Cam'ron responded to this in the It Is What It Is podcast's January 13 episode. There, Killa Cam alleged that Jim Jones wasn't a part of the Harlem rapper group as he was actually from the Bronx.

"I never needed nowhere to stay. You act like n****s were on your couch, you were a fan. You begged us, you were a fan. A fan. We didn't grow up with you. I am from 140th and Lennox... You were fanned out and begged n****s to come to your house after you heard all these mixtapes. That's how you got in," said Cam'ron.

As per a report by HipHopDX, Jim Jones addressed the beef in his song, Jomo, which is scheduled to be released with his new album, At the Church Steps, on February 28.

Jim Jones and Cam'ron started their careers as members of the American hip-hop collective called The Diplomats (also known as Dipsets). The group was initially composed of Killa Cam, Jim Jones, and Freekey Zekey. In 1999, Juelz Santana, a fellow Harlem rapper, joined the group.

