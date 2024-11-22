"They can keep him for $95": Fans react as Lil Durk's team releases official 'Free Durk' merchandise

Almost a month after Lil Durk's arrest in the murder-for-hire case, fans have come together to support the rapper and call for his release. While doing so, they launched the "Free Durk" movement, which is currently trending on social media platforms like Instagram and X.

Additionally, the rapper's team allegedly introduced items like t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies with the phrase "Free Durk" printed on them. This happened after the GRAMMY-nominated rapper's arrest on Thursday, October 24, in Florida.

Federal allegations against him in 2022 included being the mastermind and financier of a scheme to kill fellow rapper Quando Rondo. However, according to Forbes, he recently entered a not-guilty plea in the murder-for-hire case in the Central District of California on November 15.

Meanwhile, once the news of the merchandise went viral, netizens took to Instagram and X to react to the same. Some commented under @saycheesetv’s Instagram post that the authorities can “keep” the rapper for “$95.”

Others took to X user @nojumper’s post to write similar things. Some said they won't pay $95 for a hoodie, while others recommended it be free.

“$95 for a hoodie? Smurk don’t make me warm up the heat press. I’ll have the streets in these before you ship,” wrote one user.

“I don’t know what’s funnier, that he doing this shit or that he charging 95$ for it lmfao,” said another one.

“Shouldn’t it be free?” asked one user sarcastically.

Others also preached to the choir and said he must need the money.

“He need that money,” wrote another one, jokingly.

“I love durk n all but i aint paying 95$ for a hoodie to say 'free durk',” wrote another one.

“95 for a hoodie I can say that sh*t for free,” commented one user.

"Free Durk" merchandise started trending after Lil Durk pleaded not guilty

As per Forbes, following his grand jury indictment on felony charges related to an alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy that targeted rapper Quando Rondo, Chicago rapper Lil Durk entered a not-guilty plea. According to federal court documents from Los Angeles, his trial is now set for January 7.

The rapper was indicted on November 15 on additional charges of conspiracy, carrying and possessing firearms in a crime that causes death, as well as utilizing firearms, especially machine guns. This happened weeks after Lil Durk was arrested on charges of conspiracy to allegedly use interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire, resulting in death.

Forbes also reported that in an indictment that had previously charged his five co-defendants in relation to the alleged murder-for-hire plot, he was added as the principal defendant. Additionally, the prosecution claimed that all five people have connections to Lil Durk's 'Only The Family' rap group. Moreover, according to the court, the rapper and the other defendants may get "a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison" if found guilty.

The entire incident happened after Lil Durk was taken into federal custody in Florida on October 24 after being detained on charges of murder-for-hire. According to the federal indictment made public on October 25, Durk and the five alleged co-conspirators were accused of:

"...One count of conspiracy, one count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, and one count of using, carrying and discharging firearms and a machine gun and possession of such firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death."

As per the same sources, Quando's associate, Lul Timm, is accused of allegedly killing Durk's associate, singer King Von. As retaliation for King Von's death in 2020, Durk allegedly paid five of his men to murder Rondo. Instead, Quando's cousin, Lul Pab, lost his life in the gunfight.

Following the incident, neither Lil Durk nor his representatives have publicly commented.

