  • "They gonna say it was Drizzy"- Internet reacts as Metro Boomin's yacht allegedly goes up in flames 

By Srishti Marwah
Modified Jan 20, 2025 17:21 GMT
Metro Boomin
Metro Boomin shared an Instagram story urging people not to trust everything they see online. (Image via Getty)

On Sunday 19, 2025, a yacht allegedly caught fire behind a Miami Club. Several publications like Hot New Hip Hop reported that music executive Metro Boomin was renting the yacht when this incident occurred. Several on social media shared the yacht video, claiming that it lit up before sinking into the Miami River.

Furthermore, Local 10 News also reported that the workers who were employed at the Miami club claimed that the 95-foot yacht caught fire around 3 am. American podcaster and internet personality DJ Akademiks shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "Metroboomin yacht caught fire at famous Miami strip club."

In response, an Instagram user wrote,

"They gonna say it was Drizzy"
Trending
“Don’t believe everything you see online”- Metro Boomin opens up about the news of his yacht allegedly catching fire

As several publications like Local 10 News reported that Metro Boomin's rented yacht caught fire, the music producer indirectly denied the claims by posting an Instagram story soon after the incident. He said:

“Don’t believe everything you see online. Clout got the world in a chokehold.”

While it still cannot be confirmed if the yacht was being rented by Metro Boomin, Local 10 News quoted Michael Marhefka, the director of the security of the club, who said,

“Around 3 o’clock the boat arrived, it was Metro Boomin. The boat pulled up and they were on the boat for maybe 30 minutes at the dock and we noticed what sounded like fire alarms going off. When we looked at the boat we did see some smoke inside the boat. We made the determination to evacuate the boat immediately.”

Other than urging people to not believe everything they see online, Metro Boomin claimed that he is currently working on 1300Saint’s new album.

Best known for producing songs like Tuesday, Jumpman, Bad and Boujee, and many more, the record producer is currently enjoying the success of We Still Don’t Trust You, a collaborative album that he released with Future, in 2024.

Throughout his career, he has also collaborated with other artists like Young Thug, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Nav, Travis Scott, etc. The rapper has also won several awards, including Annie Awards, BMI R&B Awards, BET Awards, Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and even Variety's Hitmaker Awards.

Edited by Niharika Dabral
हिन्दी