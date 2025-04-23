"They move on quick" — Internet reacts to mother of Lil Durk's child, India, allegedly partying with her hand on another man’s leg

On April 22, 2025, a video of India Royale, Lil Durk's partner and the mother of his child, allegedly seen at a party, went viral on social media while the rapper is in federal custody on "murder-for-hire" charges. For context, Lil Durk was arrested in Miami in October 2024 for his alleged involvement in orchestrating a revenge plot against Quando Rando that left his cousin, Lul Pab, dead in a fatal shootout in 2022.

In the video snippet shared by X page @mymixtapez, a woman in a green and blue dress, presumed to be Royale, can be seen at what seems to be a small party, sitting next to a man with her hand on his thigh. While there is no further context for the video or who the man is, the circulated video amassed over 1.8 million views at the time of this article.

The video of India Royale allegedly partying was met with mixed reviews from netizens on social media, with one user writing:

"They move on quick yall boys remember that."

Some seemed to agree with the sentiment. Here are some of their reactions.

"Not gone say its something but I'm not gone act like this not something I wouldn't be mad at if it was my girl," one person posted.

"Wow. She moved on quick," another person added.

However, many came to India Royale's defense, adding that Lil Durk faces a life sentence if convicted on the murder-for-hire charges.

"Let the poor girl have a moment .. he had a baby on her please," one person questioned.

"Lol durk ain’t coming home time to move on," another person added.

"I mean Durk in jail for life tf you expect her to do," someone else commented.

"Well yeah he’s gone for life she needs to move on. This is why you don’t act like a gangbanger because you lose everything and there’s nothing you can do about it," another user posted.

Other users claimed the man was India Royale's best friend, who was gay.

"That’s a gay man lmao yall weird," one person wrote.

"Yall spread fake news all day long lol. that was her best friend. hes gay mind you," another person added.

"It’s her gay best friend not a n***a she’s hooking up with," one user said.

Lil Durk seemingly confirmed marriage to India Royale

On March 21, Lil Durk released a new song, Can't Hide It, featuring Jhené Aiko, from behind bars, where he is currently under federal custody on "murder-for-hire" charges. In the new track, which is part of his latest album Deep Thoughts, the rapper alludes to his marriage with India Royale, saying in the intro:

"So like, relationship status/ 'Cause the, like ladies will not be happy with me/ So like, how's the relationship status?/ Married/ Married? Woo."

This came weeks after India Royale took to social media to post about missing Lil Durk, adding there was "no one like him." Royale, aged 29, has supported Durk amid his legal trouble, and she was photographed outside the courthouse following his arrest.

Lil Durk and India Royale started their relationship in 2017. The couple got engaged in 2021 but announced their breakup soon after. However, they reconciled in 2023 and have been together since. The couple shares one daughter, Willow, who was born in 2018.

In other news, Lil Durk's trial for his "murder-for-hire" charges was initially scheduled for January 2025. However, it was postponed to October, with both prosecution and defence stating they needed more time as the case was “so unusual and so complex.”

