"This girl is spiraling"— Jojo Siwa draws disdain over alleged drunk 21st birthday celebration at Disney World

Jojo Siwa has become the topic of discussion on X following her recent appearance at Epcot, Disney World. The reality television star turned 21 on May 19, 2024, and celebrated the milestone at the amusement park. Many claimed that the social media personality appeared inebriated in public and were upset about it.

Jojo Siwa, whose real name is Joelle Joanie Siwa, is a social media personality best known for her appearance in the television show Dance Moms. Since then, she has catapulted into fame and has become a YouTube sensation with over 12 million subscribers. She recently made headlines for releasing her first adult-themed song, Karma.

Recently, the social media personality celebrated her 21st birthday at Disney World alongside her Special Forces co-star Tyler Cameron. It comes as no surprise that the youngster was there, as it is a common tradition among Disney fans to take part in the “Disney Challenge,” which includes purchasing a drink at the amusement park.

Jojo Siwa was reportedly spotted drinking and appearing inebriated at the amusement park. She was seen wearing a bejeweled construction vest alongside oversized denim shorts. She completed her outfit with a black Mickey Mouse baseball cap, a pair of Mickey Mouse ears, and 21st birthday-themed glasses.

Several netizens took to the internet to claim that she was acting “obnoxious” at the venue. Some reactions to her behavior read:

"This girl is spiraling someone come take her home," a person said.

“The next lolcow in training,” one X user said.

“Can she do anything without her mum?? She’s just a spoiled brat,” another X user stated.

“I cringe at the tryhard,” another person commented.

Jojo Siwa recently appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon wearing the same outfit. Her demeanor repulsed several netizens at the amusement park. Other comments online read:

“This is sadly cringe in the worst possible way,” a X user stated.

“God she’s annoying,” another person wrote online.

“America’s most embarrassing girl,” a X user commented.

“She’s found her freedom but she’s abusing the privilege,” another X user stated.

Jojo Siwa is now looking to expand her singing career by taking inspiration from Miley Cyrus, who she revealed is her idol in recent interviews.

At the time of writing this article, Jojo Siwa had not taken to the internet to address the backlash.

Jojo Siwa makes headlines after rebranding

The kids-favorite idol recently went through a dramatic transformation after the release of the track Karma a month ago. The single explored adult themes like s*xuality, infidelity, and more.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Jojo Siwa revealed that she was inspired by Miley Cyrus to take on a new persona. She revealed that she wished to have a dramatic change like Miley Cyrus did with her album Bangerz, which boasted songs like Wrecking Ball, We Can’t Stop, and Love Money Party, amongst others.

Speaking about Cyrus’ transformation into an individual of her own from a Disney star, Siwa said in the interview:

“Miley’s switch, Miley’s flip, Miley’s turn was the greatest thing that I have witnessed with my own two eyes.”

Despite the internet being weary of Siwa’s rebrand, KISS icon Gene Simmons endlessly supported the internet personality who appeared on the iHeartRadio Music Awards in a black rhinestone body suit with dark eye makeup.

Simmons said that Siwa was “cool” and “extraordinary” and that those who did not understand the transformation were “jealous.”