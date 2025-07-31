What happened to Justin Timberlake? Singer opens up about touring amid Lyme disease diagnosis

Justin Timberlake revealed that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease shortly after the conclusion of his latest world tour. The singer spoke at length about his medical struggles after fans raised concerns about his seemingly low energy during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.In an Instagram post dated July 31, 2025, Justin Timberlake explained how he had been struggling with his diagnosis during his world tour. He stated that he had nerve damage, leading to fatigue, which affected his demeanor and energy during his performances.He wrote:&quot;I've been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme Disease - which I don't say so you feel bad for me - but to shed some light on what I've been up against behind the scenes. If you've experienced this disease or know someone who has - then you're aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn his post, Justin Timberlake mentioned that while his diagnosis came as a shock at first, he did not want to stop his tour at that time. He wrote:&quot;When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness. I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I'm so glad I kept going.&quot;Timberlake began the Forget Tomorrow World Tour in Vancouver in April 2024 and conducted his last show on July 30, 2025, in Istanbul. It was in celebration of his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was.Justin Timberlake reveals more details about his Lyme disease diagnosis after Forget Tomorrow World TourJustin Timberlake at the Forget Tomorrow World Tour (Image via Getty)In his July 31 Instagram post, Justin Timberlake shared some details about being diagnosed with Lyme disease. Speaking of the conclusion of the Forget Tomorrow World Tour and rising concerns among fans about his alleged lack of energy, Timberlake wrote:&quot;Well, as these two incredible years come to an end and I look forward to the future, I wanted to write something from the heart. It's not an easy task to try to contextualize the whirlwind of touring -- but, I will try...&quot;He continued:&quot;This has been the most fun, emotional, gratifying, physically demanding, and, at times, grueling experience. I have been doing this for 30+ years (which feels crazy to say) -- and have given all that I have to this. I could not have done it without my family, friends, The TN Kids, and all of YOUR support.&quot;Justin Timberlake then called himself a &quot;private person,&quot; but went on to reveal that he's been suffering from Lyme disease throughout the tour. The singer further mentioned that continuing the tour proved his &quot;mental tenacity&quot; to himself while also giving him a chance to create memories with his fans.He wrote:&quot;Not only did I prove my mental tenacity to myself but, I now have so many special moments with all of you that I will never forget. I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted.&quot;The singer continued to say that he hoped that his opening up about his diagnosis could also help others suffering from this condition.For more than a year, Justin Timberlake performed across the world for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, while holding shows in the United States, Europe, Mexico, and South America.With his diagnosis now public, it remains to be seen when Justin Timberlake releases new music again.