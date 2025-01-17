"This lawsuit I can't see it bro" — DJ Akademiks laughs while reading Drake’s court documents referencing Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us

DJ Akademiks, the popular hip-hop commentator and media personality, was caught on laughing on camera while reading the court documents from Drake’s ongoing legal battle.

On January 16, 2025, DJ Akademiks took to his Twitch livestream account to react to the lawsuit filed by Canadian rapper Drake against Universal Music Group (UMG). The lawsuit alleges that UMG promoted Kendrick Lamar's song Not Like Us, which falsely accuses Drake of being a p*dophile.

While reading through the part of the lawsuit that contains Lamar's lyrics, the commentator started laughing, causing a viral moment. On the other hand, Akademiks suggested that artists cannot overcome the power of major labels. He also emphasized that these labels are so influential that they can either make or break an artist's career.

"This lawsuit I can't see it bro, I just can't see it... That's why you can't avoid, can't beat these labels. They control all the catalog so don't care how good your song is... This label is going to tell you," DJ said.

This statement from DJ Akademiks followed Drake's filing of the lawsuit against Universal Music Group on January 15, 2025, which was initially presented as a pre-action petition.

DJ Akademiks reacts to Drake’s lawsuit against UMG

On Thursday, January 16, 2025, DJ Akademiks, during a live stream, reflected on the lawsuit filed by Drake against Universal Music Group. While reading and reflecting on the lawsuit, he seemed to be amused by it.

"Oh my God, I don't even know why I am laughing," DJ said.

However, after this light moment, DJ Akademiks adopted a more serious tone, emphasizing the significance of the day.

He pointed out that the lawsuit would require UMG to commission at least $1 million, noting that the same artist who once generated revenue for the label on Spotify would now be costing them money in court.

"First of all, today was a very important day. Him filing this lawsuit meant that Universal has to commission probably at least $1 million in responding, gathering some type of discovery 'cause that's what comes really next, filing motions. It's gonna be a lot of money," DJ said.

Furthermore, DJ Akademiks suggested that if Drake seeks to release new projects or pursue ventures outside his existing contract, the label may feel less motivated to promote his career. He noted that UMG might see no benefit in supporting him under these circumstances.

"That doesn't tell them that when Drake wants to drop his next project, or Drake wants anything, that they have any incentive to keep promoting Drake's career to make him a bigger star while he's trying to take money outside of the contract from them. It doesn't make sense," DJ added.

Considering the situation, DJ Akademiks speculated that there is a lower likelihood of Drake releasing new music. While he hoped this would not be the case, he acknowledged that its possibility.

On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Drake and his legal team filed the lawsuit against Universal Music Group in the Southern District of New York.

The lawsuit emphasized that it was not merely about the artist who created Not Like Us, but about UMG's decision to publish and promote the song, which allegedly exploited Drake's image unlawfully.

"This lawsuit is not about the artist who created ‘Not Like Us.’ It is, instead, entirely about UMG, the music company that decided to publish, promote, exploit and monetize allegations that it understood were not only false, but dangerous," the lawsuit read.

According to Revolt, UMG has responded to the lawsuit, calling it "illogical." As of now, Drake has not yet responded to UMG.

This is a developing story, and further updates regarding the lawsuit will be provided as they become available.

