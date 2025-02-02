"This is for the music history books!"—Internet reacts as Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars are chosen for LA wildfire tribute performance at the 2025 Grammys

On Sunday, February 2, famous singers Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars will give a musical tribute to the victims of the Los Angeles wildfire at the Grammy Awards. According to the Recording Academy's X post on Saturday, February 1, the singer-actress will perform a special show at the Crypto.com Arena that will honor "the city of Los Angeles and those affected by the wildfires," alongside Bruno Mars.

The Recording Academy further said in the same post that the Die With a Smile collaborators would dedicate their performance to the people who have been affected by the recent Los Angeles fire.

With the news going viral, netizens flooded the comment section of the post to react to the same. They were all excited, with one saying that Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga were going to make history.

“This is for the music history books!!!” wrote one user.

Others also felt the same way as one gave “mush love” to the singers, while another one tried to anticipate the song they were going to sing.

“Much love to Bruno and Lady GaGa and everyone who is healing and recovering from the fires,” wrote another user.

“Oh my god what if they perform “die with a smile..” What a song to perform in the middle of people dying,” one tried to predict.

Other netizens said that it was going to be “epic,” while another one said that they would cry watching that.

“I’m ready to cry again watching this!!” commented one netizen.

“U better give them 2 section performances @RecordingAcad,” one said in anticipation.

“Gonna be epic ofc…,” another one said.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars are set to take the Grammy stage with other performers

Bruno Mars is now trending (Image via Getty Images)

After performing at the FireAid event in Los Angeles, Lady Gaga will join Bruno Mars on the Grammy stage on Sunday night to pay tribute to the people impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles. The pair has received nominations for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Song of the Year.

In order to raise money for disaster assistance, Lady Gaga performed a special show at FireAid in Los Angeles on January 31. Shallow, Always Remember Us This Way, and a brand-new track called All I Need Is Time were among the three songs she played to close out the evening. Gaga and her fiancé, Michael Polansky, co-wrote the new song.

On the other hand, the Recording Academy further revealed on Friday that Shaboozey, the only country artist nominated for Best New Artist, was also added to the roster of performers. Additionally, he is also nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance for his collaboration with Beyonce and Linda Martell on Spaghettii, as well as Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for A Bar Song (Tipsy).

Meanwhile, the ceremony, which will once again be hosted by Trevor Noah, is also scheduled to feature performances by famous singers like Coldplay's Chris Martin, Stevie Wonder, Lainey Wilson, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, John Legend, Janelle Monae, and Jacob Collier.

Performers like Teddy Swims, Billie Eilish, Benson Boone, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Raye, and Doechii will also be joining them.

Meanwhile, Bruno Mars has been in the news lately because his song Apt, which he co-wrote with K-Pop artist Rosé, is currently topping the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for the 13th week.

According to Billboard's January 27 report, the duo tied for the second-longest command in the chart's four-year history, matching the reigns of Miley Cyrus' Flowers (2023) and Harry Styles' As It Was (2022).

