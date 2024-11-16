"This ring is from my stylist" — Jhene Aiko dispels Big Sean engagement rumors

After R&B singer Jhene Aiko was spotted wearing a ring on her finger, speculations about her being engaged to Big Sean arose. As per reports by HotNewHipHop, a TikToker shared a post in which Aiko and Sean were seen together, and the 36-year-old had the ring on. Another user (@TheFineFeminine) shared a video on X and wrote:

"Jhene got a ring on her finger. Bullying works."

The tweet was seen by more than 2.5 million people, and over 68.5k netizens liked the post. However, fans soon realized it was misinformation. Shortly after the video went viral, Jhene Aiko posted on X, dismissing the rumors.

Aiko shared a tweet on November 16, 2024, and wrote:

"This ring is from my stylist ✨. It only fit on that finger 😘 the more you know 💫."

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean have reportedly been dating for about eight years, sparking questions about the next steps in their relationship. The couple was recently seen at GQ's "American Rodeo" Party at Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, where she wore the ring that sparked speculations about their relationship.

Exploring Jhene Aiko and Big Sean's relationship timeline

May 2012: (Jhene Aiko and Big Sean's first meeting)

During a 2016 interview with Flaunt Magazine, the couple revealed that they first met each other at the studio of producer No I.D. in 2012. Aiko further shed light on her professional relationship with Big Sean and said:

"I think, secretly, there's a little competition — I want my verse to sound better than his, and he wants his to sound better than mine."

Aiko added that she already had a boyfriend when she met Sean and went on a date.

December 2017: (Aiko got a tattoo)

Around the time Aiko filed for divorce from her then-partner Dot da Genius, she revealed a tattoo of Big Sean's face on her arm. Celebrity tattoo artist Miryam Lumpini reportedly did the tattoo on Jhene Aiko.

March 2018: (Aiko's birthday celebration)

Big Sean organized a party to celebrate Jhene Aiko's 30th birthday on a yacht in Los Angeles. In a now-removed post on Instagram, Sean gave a shoutout to Aiko.

March 2019: (The couple split up)

The Shade Room shared a post through which Aiko confirmed that she and Sean had broken up.

March 2021: (Aiko and Sean are seen together)

After the breakup, this was the first time the couple was seen together at a public event. They were seen at the 2021 Grammy Awards,where Aiko's Chilombo was nominated under three categories.

July 2022: (The duo expect their first baby)

The couple was then expecting their first child. While the baby was supposed to be Sean's first child, this would be Aiko's experience of being a second-time mother. A source told PEOPLE:

"The couple is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter."

In November of the same year, the couple welcomed their first baby boy. Since then, the couple expressed their happy moments on social media.

August 2024: (Sean reveals reasons for not yet getting married to Aiko)

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty/Kevin Mazur)

Earlier in August, Big Sean revealed why they hadn't gotten married even after dating for so long. While talking to Charlamagne Tha God on Out Of Context podcast, Sean said:

"To be real with you, just like any people who have dealt with love, we've had our ups and downs. And I think it's still finding the right navigation through it all. To me, marriage symbolizes the best relationship. I would like to, but there's a lot of work that needs to be done."

As for the current video of Jhene Aiko flaunting the ring, many netizens assumed the couple finally got engaged. However, it seems there's yet some time for that to happen.

