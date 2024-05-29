"This tiktokfication needs to be banned"— Internet reacts to PinkPantheress explaining why her songs are short

PinkPantheress, best known for her short songs like Break It Off, Just For Me, Pain, and her album Heaven Knows recently opened up about her conscious decision to make short songs. In an interview with ABC News, PinkPantheress talked about how she does not like to keep her songs long, as she stated:

"I was able to experiment and making short songs was just a result of me experimenting. A song doesn't need to be longer than 2 minutes 30, in my opinion. We don't need to repeat a verse, we don't need to have a bridge, we don't need it. We don't need a long outro."

However, as her statement about creating short songs went viral, PinkPantheress received a lot of reactions from the masses, as many stated that they wanted longer songs. Others also commented on PopCrave’s X post about the same and called it “tiktokification,”

"PinkPantheress is an amazing writer, a bit of a shame her opinion on song arrangement, I want her to write the most extravagant and moving songs ever," said another X user.

"Saw that pink pantheress quote about “songs shouldn’t be more than 2:30” ya maybe when you make bedroom pop with zero dynamics that rely on already ubiquitous samples," tweeted another netizen.

Another netizen also said "See I love you, PinkPantheress but I think she’s so wrong with what she said recently on song lengths, I actually miss the deeper cuts of songs I love a good bridge!"

"Pinkpantheress saying songs don't need a bridge 😱 listen to Chill Kill by Red Velvet and never speak that again," One netizen commented.

PinkPantheress’ real name is Victoria Beverly Walker. As per Complex, her longest song, duration-wise, is Capable which lasts for 3 minutes and 43 seconds. She usually makes songs which are two to three minutes long.

PinkPantheress started her music journey when she was just 12 years old

As PinkPantheress opened up about why she does not believe in creating songs having a long duration, she also spoke up about coming up with the name, PinkPantheress. Speaking to ABC News about it, she said:

“I was trying to make an account on TikTok, and I wanted it to just be Pantheress. It was taken and I was just like, this is a throwaway account anyway so let me just put pink in front 'cause I love the film. I really was planning to change it."

She also stated that she first started making music “anonymously,” and later, as her songs became popular, she started opening up about her identity. Born in April 2001, the singer started her career in music when she was 12 years old, as she started learning piano.

As per The Guardian, at 12, Pink Pantheress also sang the song Stand by Me by Ben E. King at a talent show.

PinkPantheress then started writing songs when she was 17 years old and released her first song, Break It Off and Pain in 2021, when she was 20.

Throughout the years, she has won many awards and nominations for prestigious awards like the BET Awards, Brit Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, Ivor Novello Awards, and even the MTV Europe Music Awards.