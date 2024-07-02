“Thought Homie hurt his finger doing some manual labor” - Drake's Hello Kitty nail art on Canada Day celebration sparks wild meme fest online

Drake was recently seen celebrating Canada Day in style. On July 1, 2024, the rapper took to his Instagram to wish his fans the same and shared clips of him and his friends welcoming the day with a party at his property in Toronto, Canada.

Dressed in an all-white outfit that included a Toronto Raptors t-shirt, the Hotline Bling singer was seen chilling and jamming to Sizzla's Woman I need You.

However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot Drake's Hello Kitty nail art as he raised his glass in the clip. The internet was quick to react, with one saying:

"I really thought Homie hurt his finger doing some manual labor around the house"

Netizens shared some hilarious and sarcastic responses, one even joking the rapper was a Hello Kitty truther.

"Bro, I KNOW Drake ain't out here at the grown age of 37 with Hello Kitty on his mf fingernail...c'mon bruh," wrote one user.

"why Drake got hello kitty on his middle finger," commented another.

Several netizens continued to question Drake's nail art.

"What the hell is going on with his nails?" wrote a fan.

"Omg. The braids. No. The nails. No," added one netizen.

Drake's Instagram posts come just days after Rick Ross's Vancouver Brawl

This weekend saw chaos in Vancouver at the Ignite Music Festival, which featured a Rick Ross performance. However, a brawl broke out after alleged Drizzy supporters confronted the rapper and his crew for allegedly trying to play Kendrick Lamar's diss track, Not Like Us. Viral videos of the altercation show the hitmaker getting punched in the face.

Soon news of the incident spread to social media, and the 6 God rapper later liked a video of the fight, prompting rumors that the men who went after Ross were alleged "OVO goons." (Drizzy has been associated with the OVO brand and even co-founded a record label under the same name). However, there is no confirmation about the same.

While the Drizzy vs. Lamar feud reached a standstill by early May 2024, it continues to garner critical discourse in the rap industry. Several rappers were quick to pick sides in the beef or caught in the line of fire, including Rick Ross.

In his Kendrick diss track Push Ups, the Canadian rapper called out Ross, saying:

"I might take your latest girl and cuff her like Ricky / Can’t believe he’s jumping in, this n*gga turning 50 / Every song that made it on the chart he got from Drizzy/ Spend that lil’ check you got and stay up out my business."

This prompted a response from Ross, who soon dropped his diatribe, Champagne Moments, which called Drizzy a "white boy," and suggested he underwent a cosmetic nose procedure.

Ross did not directly address the altercation in Vancouver but shared Instagram updates where one of his captions read, "Vancouver, it was fun, till next time." Seemingly implying that he was unfazed by the altercation.

