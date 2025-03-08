"Thought she was a Roman Statue" — Internet reacts to Chappell Roan attending the Rabanne show at Paris Fashion Week with white face paint

Chappell Roan made her fashion show debut at the Rabanne show during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2025. The Grammy-winning songstress's sartorial choice included two Rabbane outfits on her first day at Paris Fashion Week.

Ad

On March 6, Vogue Magazine's official Instagram account uploaded a video of Roan in her first outfit She wore a cream and silver backless top with a matching midi skirt paired with long earrings and Roan's signature white face makeup.

Ad

Trending

Chappell Roan switched to a silver dress and thigh-high black boots for the Rick Owens show at the Palais de Tokyo for her second outfit. While the singer wore her signature white face, she included a butterfly-esque pattern on her cheeks and forehead.

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

As Chappell Roan's Paris Fashion Week outfits made the rounds on social media, several netizens praised the singer for her attire, with one user likening her to a "Roman statue."

Ad

"I thought she was a Roman Statue DAMN woman," commented the user.

A comment about Chappell Roan at the Rabanne show (Image via @voguemagazine/Instagram)

Others wondered if Chappell Roan did her own makeup, claiming her "style and vibe" were unmatchable.

Ad

"I wonder if she still does her own make up… She still talented," a fan said.

"I better see her at the MET or I’ll be mad," another fan remarked.

"People’s princess omfgggg," commented another.

"I may not personally listen to her music, but her style and vibe is unmatchable fr," a user said.

Ad

Comments about Chappell Roan at the Rabanne show (Image via @voguemagazine/Instagram)

However, some were not as enthused by Roan's appearance, critiquing her for her white face makeup look. One user likened her appearance to the people in The Capitol in Suzanne Collins's The Hunger Games trilogy, calling it "crazy."

Ad

"Anyone else think of hunger games when seeing people like this?" a person commented.

"Why is her face white," asked another.

Others commented that they did not understand the hype surrounding the Good Luck, Babe! singer, while one user wondered about Paris Fashion Week happening despite the current social and political climate.

"Am I the only one who doesn’t understand the hype around her?? Like I can’t even get into her music, to me it’s like the 10 secs that play on Tik Tok are the only good parts," commented a user

Ad

"Crazy that y’all are still doing all this fashion week s**t with the world falling apart," said another user.

Comments about Chappell Roan at the Rabanne show (Image via @voguemagazine/Instagram)

In the video posted by Vogue, Roan also talked about her first fashion show experience. saying:

Ad

“I’m at my first fashion show, Rabanne. And I’m wearing Rabanne. So pretty. I don’t really look like me right now, but it’s kind of awesome. I’m so excited!”

Chappell Roan wore Rabanne at the 2024 VMAs

This is not the first time Chappell Roan has worn a Rabanne outfit. The fashion company was behind the singer's chainmail-inspired dress during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, which she wore when she accepted her Best New Artist award in September 2024.

Ad

The hooded Rabanne Spring/Summer 2024 dress continued Roan's medieval theme for the night, making this her third outfit after her burgundy and white Y/Project Fall 2024 red carpet dress and her Joan of Arc-inspired suit of armor look during her Good Luck, Babe! performance.

After accepting her Best New Artist award from Tinashe, the singer dedicated her accolade to the drag queens who inspired her, reading her acceptance speech from her notebook, saying:

Ad

"I dedicate this to all the drag artists who inspire me, and I dedicate this to queer and trans people who fuel pop. To the gays, who dedicate my songs to someone they love or hate … for all the queer kids in the midwest watching right now, I see you. I understand you, because I am one of you."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In other news, Chappell Roan joined Elton John for a special performance at the latter's annual Academy Award viewing party on March 2, 2025. Both singers dueted Roan's Pink Pony Club, which she also performed during the 2025 Grammys on February 2, where she won her first Grammy for Best New Artist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback