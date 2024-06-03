“To say I'm livid is an understatement”- Rick Ross’ car show receives backlash online over poor organization, fans demand refunds

Rick Ross hosted the third and latest edition of his Annual Car and Bike Show on June 1, 2024, at his Georgia estate, Promise Land. The event at the Fayetville County was held in cooperation with Fayetville as well as South Fulton county authorities and featured performers like Quavo, Boosie, and Bun B, among others.

However, many fans were left unsatisfied by the organization of the event, with many missing the show entirely due to the lack of crowd management, transportation, and proper security arrangements.

Such a negative experience has in turn led to an online backlash, with many fans demanding refunds, as exemplified by the following Instagram comment:

Fans repeatedly pointed out the long queues, which resulted in many paying attendees not being able to attend the show at all:

Rick Ross launches car detailing line at Annual Car and Bike Show

While the performance and the organization around it left many fans disappointed, the rapper himself took the opportunity during the event to launch a new car detailing line, titled the Slippery Slope, which includes everything from cleaners to spray wax and more.

The actual cars aspect of the show was not neglected either, with dozens of cars present at the event, with an accompanying crowd of over 12,000 people, excluding the people that visited the area to see the show but were unable to attend, as exemplified by the reactions embedded above.

During the promotion of the event, the singer promised one lucky fan selected at random the prize of a diamond car key worth $130,000:

"The car show a few days away. It’s time to show the winners what you’ll receive. It’s never been done like this. I got the number one jeweler in the city, Vobara, here with me. We doin’ this for the streets.You see that? […] Real stones. We’re putting our money where our mouth at. This is something that never been done.”

More about Rick Ross and his career

Rick Ross, born William Leonard Roberts II on January 28, 1976, began his career at Def Jam Recordings, releasing his debut studio album, Port of Miami, on August 8, 2006. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer subsequently had several more chart-topping albums, including 2008's Trilla, 2009's Deeper Than Rap, as well as 2012's God Forgives, I Don't, and 2014's Mastermind.

Since 2014, the singer has not had a single Billboard 200 chart-topper album, with his last major solo success being the sequel to his debut album, Port of Miami 2, which was released on August 9, 2019. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 8 on the Canadian album chart.

Aside from his solo career, Rick Ross is also known for his work as a member of the Triple C collective, with the group's sole studio album, Custom Cars & Cycles, being released on October 27, 2009.