Top5 and Soulja Boy leak each other's contact numbers after 'Crank That' rapper dissed Drake on a post

In a now-deleted tweet, Soulja Boy threw shade at Canadian rapper Drake. While the former seemingly removed the tweet, it was circulated across social media by several famous accounts. One X page, @SaycheeseDGTL, uploaded a screenshot of the deleted tweet, posted initially on May 2, 2025, wherein Soulja wrote:

"You a b***h a** n***a @Drake keep playing with me im gon show yo p***y a** n***a."

Then, some time after Soulja's tweet, a bunch of posts were uploaded by DJ Akademiks on his official X page @AkademiksTV, on Friday, May 3. The tweets included screenshots of Instagram Stories by rappers Soulja Boy and Top5.

Both rappers reportedly revealed each other's contact numbers on the social media platform. In one of the Stories, Top5 even tagged Soulja and wrote:

"U wouldn't last in my city.. now shut up."

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Soulja Boy has dissed Drake. Back in January 2025, the Crank That rapper threw shade at Drizzy, mentioning the latter while talking about the wildfires that impacted Southern California, as reported by XXL Magazine on January 13. In a January 11 tweet, he wrote:

"Whole LA burned down like it was nothing."

In a follow-up tweet, he added:

"I don’t know who needs to hear this but this world is evil. Time to disappear. PS Drake u went out sad."

Exploring the apparent beef between Drake and Soulja Boy

In 2013, Drake and Soulja Boy collaborated on the former's track We Made It (Remix). After this, Soulja made an appearance on The Breakfast Club in 2019 and accused the Canadian rapper of stealing his entire flow. According to XXL Magazine, this was the time when the tension between the two rappers began.

Further, in July 2024, when Drizzy was in the middle of a beef with Kendrick Lamar, Soulja expressed his take on the same. According to XXL, Soulja first mentioned that he was disappointed by the Toronto rapper, before adding:

"Doing all them weak a*s songs with them n***az look where it got u none of them n***az you collab with or took on tour had yo back."

The same month, a track by Drake titled Super Soak featuring Lil Yachty was leaked. XXL reported that at the time, Soulja presumed that Drake dissed him in the aforementioned track, and he reportedly shared a video on social media seemingly warning the Canadian rapper. In the video, he urged Drake to "keep the sh*t light," further continuing:

"This your first and only warning, my boy. I'm telling you some gangster sh*t. If you doing a shout-out, cool. If you any form, shape or way trying to disrespect me or sneak diss, I'm on yo' a*s, boy. I'm just telling you this not gon' be the best idea for you, fam."

However, on July 28, Soulja Boy told TMZ that there was no beef between him and Drake. According to Soulja, he had clarified with Drizzy that Super Soak wasn't a diss, and it was not even supposed to be released.

Meanwhile, after the latest remarks by Soulja Boy, no response from Drake has been received yet.

