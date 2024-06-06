Trisha Paytas announces the name of baby number two with husband Moses Hacmon 

Trisha Paytas, on May 4, took to Instagram to celebrate the birth of her second baby daughter, Elvis, with her husband, Moses Hacmon. In an episode of her Just Trish podcast in November 2023, Paytas revealed that she will be naming her child after Elvis Presley.

In the post carousel, Paytas, 34 could be seen holding the newborn in her arms in the hospital bed while wearing matching polka dot clothing—the next few photos in the carousel feature the family of four.

The caption read,

"proud to announce the safe and happy arrival of our precious daughter, Elvis Paytas - Hacmon 05.24.24"

Trisha Paytas is a YouTuber and social media influencer who rose to fame after starting a YouTube channel in 2007 where she'd post videos on fashion, makeup, and relationships. She was also a contestant on the reality show, Celebrity Big Brother UK 20 in 2017.

How many children does Trisha Paytas have?

After dating Israeli artist Moses Hacmon in 2020, the couple got married in 2021 and share two daughters. The couple welcomed their first child, Malibu Barbie, on September 14, 2022, and their second daughter, Elvis Harmon, on May 24, 2024.

After Malibu's birth, Trisha shared a video of rapping a song about battling fertility issues while cradling her baby,

"They said, 'Your tubes are blocked because of something that you left untreated for too long.' And I thought, 'Oh great', now all of my 20s I was just having fun, 'cause I couldn't have babies."

She revealed that after she decided to have babies in her 30s, she got an HSG test and couldn't get pregnant and consider adoption and IVF.

While commenting on her eldest daughter's name during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in May 2023, Paytas said,

"She's like a little girl, so I just get to dress her up! Like, I was excited to have a boy or a girl, but now that she's a girl I just, like, dress her like a mini-me. She's so much fun...she's very Malibu Barbie."

In the same interview, she also talked about experiencing motherhood and how life has changed for her after having her first child,

"(Life) has changed so much, for the better, I feel like. Nothing else matters once you have a kid. It's like, that's all that matters and nothing else matters, so, like, I'm oblivious to everything in the world. It's great!"

Trisha Paytas first announced her second pregnancy in a fall-themed photoshoot on Instagram on November 21, 2023. She captioned the post with, "Thankful. Baby #2 coming May 2024."

In the post, Malibu could be seen wearing a sweater with "Big Sister" written across it while Trisha held a sonogram of the second baby with Hacmon posing by her side.

Ever since the announcement, Trisha proudly flaunted her pregnant belly on Instagram while also sharing memorable moments with her elder daughter, Malibu.