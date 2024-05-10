Tyler Hubbard vs Brian Kelly: Who has the bigger net worth in 2024? 

The musician duo, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley formed Florida Georgia Line in 2010. The duo broke up with their last show in 2022. Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley appeared on different episodes of Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, to give their version of the the disbanding.

Hubbard appeared on the podcast on May 7 and Kelley on May 9.

While talking about Florida Georgia Line and its former members, it is worth noting each of their net worths in 2024. Both Hubbard and Brian Kelley have the same net worth of $25 million each, as per Celebrity Net Worth. According to the same source, the former musician duo Florida Georgia Line had a total net worth of $50 million.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley's career explored

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard are best known for being a part of the country music band Florida Georgia Line.

Born in January 1981 in Monroe, Tyler Hubbard began playing guitar in school before he got admitted to Belmont University in Nashville. This was where Tyler met his ex-bandmate Kelley with whom he later formed a band in 2010. Tyler's first solo single 5 Foot 9 was released in May 2023. The track reportedly topped the Billboard Country Airplay charts in the year 2022.

Back in 2022, he also got involved with EMI Nashville, by signing a recording contract. Recently, in April 2024, he released his second studio album Strong.

Brian Kelley, the other member of the duo, first hinted at his desire of starting to perform solo, in January 2021. Associated Press recently revealed that Kelley considered Tennessee Truth as his actual first solo album which was expected to release on May 10, 2024.

In the interview with the Associated Press, he further spoke about Sunshine State of Mind and said—

"It was a passion project. It was supposed to just be its own little thing."

When Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley were part of the country duo, they released some hit songs including Get Your Shine On, Round Here and Stay. All these tracks topped the US Country Airplay and Canadian Country charts.

While Tyler Hubbard wanted to be in a duo, Brian Kelley wanted to perform solo as well

Both Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley appeared on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, on May 7 and May 9 respectively. While talking to hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, both of them spoke about their side of the story regarding the disbanding of the Florida Georgia Line.

While Hubbard claimed that the disbanding was primarily Kelley's idea, Brian Kelley seemed to have a different point of view. In the podcast, Hubbard, who appeared first, said—

"For me, it was really unexpected. But BK came to me and said, ‘Man, I’m really feeling like I want to do a solo thing. And I’m like, ‘Really?’ We were just getting out of our first deal. We were kind of in a sweet spot that we had worked for 10 years to get to."

Tyler Hubbard further added that he felt like going through a divorce when the duo disbanded. According to him, while he wanted to continue, he also wanted to support his now-former-bandmate. Hubbard also said that while it wasn't the first time they spoke about continuing solo, he didn't think it would actually happen.

According to Tyler Hubbard, he knew that Kelley wanted to perform solo, as well as be a part of the duo. He, however, could not be on the same page with the idea.

On May 9, when Brian Kelley appeared on the podcast, he said—

"I had an idea that once the deal was up, Tyler would get a solo deal under the same label, I would get a record deal and we would renegotiate a new record deal."

Kelley added that along with performing as a part of the band, he wanted an outlet where he could act like a solo artist. Brian Kelley continued—

"I think it’s easy to figure out. It’s not an emotional thing for me when we’re talking about business and creativity."

The now-disbanded duo Florida Georgia Line, (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)

Kelley also confirmed in this conversation with the podcast hosts that the disbanding was never due to a "beef". The duo's last performance happened in 2022.