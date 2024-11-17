Using inmates' phones to contacting potential witnesses: Prosecutors list all the ways Diddy is breaking jail rules to influence his trial verdict

On Friday, November 15, federal prosecutors claimed that Sean "Diddy" Combs had attempted to avoid law enforcement oversight in order to influence "witness testimony" while being in jail. Citing the official 30-page document that was submitted in court, Forbes reported that Diddy allegedly requested his relatives to contact the victims and possible witnesses and craft "narratives" to sway their opinions.

He reportedly used "at least eight other inmates'" phone accounts to accomplish this task. Prosecutors also examined dozens of jail calls made by the rapper, some of which allegedly contained instructions for the callers "to add other individuals via three-way call," which is not permitted by the Bureau of Prisons.

Expand Tweet

Trending

In a 30-page document from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, the prosecutors criticized Diddy's actions, stating that:

"The defendant has, among other things, orchestrated social media campaigns that are, in his own words, aimed at tainting the jury pool; made efforts to publicly leak materials he views as helpful to his case; and contacted witnesses through third parties."

The document further read:

"Combs' relentless efforts to contact potential witnesses, including victims of his abuse who could provide powerful testimony against him."

Prosecutors listed reasons as to why Diddy shouldn’t get a bail

Diddy is still in custody (Image via turo Jimenez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

According to Forbes report, prosecutors claimed that Sean "Diddy" Combs apparently broke jail rules to "corruptly influence" witnesses and potential jurors. As per the same document:

“Since the defendant has been detained at MDC, he has continued to try to evade law enforcement monitoring, corruptly influence witness testimony, and further attack the integrity of these proceedings.”

The complaint also talked about the alleged notes from Diddy's cell that were discovered during a jail search. The authorities said that there was a "strong inference" that Combs reportedly paid off an unidentified witness who had made a statement on Instagram.

As per the document, federal prosecutors argued in an overnight court filing that Combs posed "serious risks of danger and obstruction" to his criminal s*x trafficking case, and hence his fresh bail application should be refused.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, the document mentioned that in honor of his birthday, he reportedly instructed his kids to make a video and share it on social media, making sure it had "his desired effect on potential jury members in this case."

Prosecutors then claimed that Combs allegedly exploited the phone numbers of at least eight prisoners to avoid surveillance after reviewing recorded calls from the Metropolitan Detention Center. They said that he reportedly broke the law by paying the prisoners through middlemen. The filing went on to say:

"To obtain or maintain access to other inmates' [phone access code] numbers, the defendant directs others to pay the inmates, including through payment processing apps and BOP commissary account deposits.”

They also stated that Combs had allegedly sent "hundreds of text messages" to dozens of people using an unapproved third-party system and made three-way calls to certain people who weren't on his allowed contact list.

Expand Tweet

The prosecutors then wrote in the document:

“The defendant knows this is against BOP regulations: at the outset of each telephone call, the inmate is prompted to enter his PAC number, after which an automated recording announces: ‘Sharing of PAC numbers is against BOP policy and is subject to disciplinary action’.”

The document continued:

"The defendant is a violent, serial abuser who uses his vast wealth and position in the entertainment industry to conceal his illegal conduct and prevent victims of, and witnesses to, his abuse from coming forward.”

Additionally, Diddy was denied bail twice: once by the trial judge assigned to the case and the other time, by the magistrate judge he appeared before. The case was then moved to Arun Subramanian.

Judge Subramanian, who presided over Diddy's case, issued the gag order on November 8, at the same time when the rapper's defense team submitted a plea for Combs' release from custody. The team cited fresh evidence that they contended, refuting the prosecution's claims that Combs coerced women and others into engaging in drug-fueled, multi-day s*x activities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback