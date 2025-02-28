"Verzuz was weak" — Jim Jones reacts to Dipset losing the battle against The Lox and says Swizz Beatz backdoored him

Rapper Jim Jones has spoken out about the American hip-hop collective group Dipset's highly publicized Verzuz battle loss against The Lox, a hip-hop trio.

On February 27, 2025, American rapper Joseph Guillermo Jones II, aka Jim Jones, appeared on a podcast episode of The Breakfast Club. He reflected on the infamous rap battle fought on the stage of Verzuz in 2021.

Jim Jones, a founding member of the group Dipset, suggested that the Verzuz platform was "weak."

"Verzuz was weak. He [Cam'ron] mad cuz he got boo'd and we lost man. Let's tell the truth," Jones said.

Dipset, also known as The Diplomats, is a Harlem-based group formed in 1997 by childhood friends Cam'ron and Jim Jones. The group was originally composed of the two along with Freekey Zekey, while Juelz Santana, J. R. Writer, and others joined later on.

Jim Jones speaks on Dipset's loss to The Lox and questions Verzuz's setup

On Thursday, February 27, Jim Jones appeared on The Breakfast Club podcast and talked about the loss of Dipset in the Verzuz battle against The Lox in 2021.

Reflecting on the opponent team, Jones praised Jadakiss from The Lox and suggested that the group came prepared. He also claimed that towards the end of the battle, Cam'ron forgot his freestyle.

"He got boo'd at the end, he forgot his freestyle. Shout out to Jada [Jadakiss] and them, they was on top of the game. They knew what they came to do," Jones said.

Furthermore, Jones accused Verzuz's producer, Swizz Beatz, of backdooring his group, further suggesting that Beatz has to return "some real business" to him as promised.

Although Jim Jones did not reveal what their deal was about, he continued suggesting that Beatz now had to give him "triple" business.

"I need triple what I had last time the way we put that Verzuz on fire, you had that thing looking like a championship game. Swizz, holla at me. You backdoored me, gave that man some business that you ain't give all of us," Jones said.

In addition, Jim Jones called out the music industry for being silent on "the backdooring" allegedly going on, further suggesting that the group got the money but still felt betrayed.

"Y'all don't talk about the backdooring that's going on... We got the bag, but boys still went backdoor," Jones added.

The rap battle in question, which took place in August 2021, has no specific details about why Dipset lost. However, according to Pitch Fork back then, one of the worst areas of the battle was the group's lack of chemistry.

As per the outlet, the group members were out of sync and did not remember the lyrics of their songs. On the other hand, the outlet also noted that one of the best parts was group members Cam and Freekey Zekey mocking the opponent group, The Lox, with their track Mighty D-Block.

Meanwhile, speaking with Complex in August 2022, Technician the DJ—who served as the DJ for The Lox in the 2021 battle—recalled the events of the night, suggesting that the group came well prepared.

Furthermore, explicitly mentioning Jadakiss, the DJ indicated that the rapper came to "eat" the other group.

"There was a moment where everyone was talking sh*t before it actually started. Kiss was just standing there with a look on his face like, 'I'm going to eat these guys' food.' Everyone was going back and forth on the mic. Kiss was just standing there like, 'As soon as this bell ring, I'm destroying everybody,'" DJ recalled.

As of now, Jim Jones has not provided specific details about the alleged betrayal that he accused Swizz Beatz of.

Additionally, Swizz Beatz has not yet reflected on the claims made by Jones publically.

