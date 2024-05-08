Vince Staples weighs in on Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, saying "We deserve better than that"

In a panel discussion during Long Beach, California's inaugural Youth Day on May 4, rapper Vince Staples shared his viewpoint on the ongoing feud between hip-hop giants Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

At the event managed by Long Beach Mayor Rex Richard, Staples shared his thoughts on the bigger picture surrounding public feuds in the music industry. As the rap world watches two of its biggest stars clash, Staples and Mayor Richard spoke about the need for a more supportive and respectful hip-hop community.

“Personally, I think we better than that. I think we deserve better than that because we’ve been saying for decades that we want people to respect Black music and Black art and Black people. I think for that to happen, we gotta respect ourselves and they don’t make it easy for us, but we gotta try to work a little bit harder at that," Staples stated.

Vince Staples comments on Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud and treatment of Black musicians in the industry

Expand Tweet

Vince Staples has been vocal about the challenges and dynamics of the music industry, particularly as they affect Black artists, and his response to a fan's question about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef was no exception.

"The dude that works at Dunkin Donuts is as important as Drake and Kendrick because it’s an ecosystem. We all matter, and I think that’s our problem is that we're looking too high up. We need to kind of look at each other. If we don’t do that, then we're wasting our time," Staples stated.

Staples pointed out the industry’s unfair treatment of Black musicians and how high-profile feuds tend to overshadow more important concerns.

"So then we're getting priced out of our contracts, we're getting priced out of our imprints. There are no labels, basically, that are incentivized to sign Black music and it’s happening in front of our eyes," Staples said.

The rapper further criticized the music industry's priorities, mentioning how major labels and platforms handle artist compensation and visibility.

"While Taylor Swift is fighting for people to be able to have streaming money, n**as is on the internet arguing with each other about some rap sht," he commented, putting a contrast on the public's focus on feuds with serious issues like fair pay and artist support.

Mayor Richard supported Staples' viewpoint, stressing the value of nurturing rather than negating Black talent.

Expand Tweet

"We need to treat y’all how y’all treat us at Trader Joe’s," Staples later tweeted.

At the panel with Mayor Rex Richard, Vince Staples passionately urged everyone in the hip-hop community to focus on unity and respect, making these as key to real artistic and cultural progress.

Vincent Staples teases new album

Vince Staples is generating considerable anticipation with his announcement of a new album, set to be released in 2024. This album marks his first since Ramona Park Broke My Heart in 2022, which was met with critical acclaim for its storytelling and emotive depth.

His intent to drop the album coincides with his upcoming Black In Europa tour in Europe, which begins on June 4 in Cologne, Germany, and concludes on June 15 in Barcelona, Spain. He will also perform in Berlin, Paris, London, Manchester, and Birmingham, promising a mix of new music and past hits to his European fans.

In preparation for his tour, Vince Staples has lined up performances at significant U.S. festivals, including Lollapalooza in Chicago in August and Jack Harlow's Gazebo Music Festival in Kentucky in May.

For those unable to attend his European tour, Staples has ensured that his U.S. fans are not left out, offering opportunities to see him perform live at major festivals.