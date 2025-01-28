Rapper Cardi B took to X on January 27 to share that she had gotten a new piercing on her derriere. This comes after she made headlines earlier this month for accusing her estranged husband and fellow rapper Offset and his mother of robbing her.

In the social media post, where she tweeted- “Do I lie?”, the Bodak Yellow crooner shared an image of her backside that was heavily tattooed. In another tweet that had amassed over three million views at the time of writing, Cardi B wrote:

“Soooo …….i got my butt crack pierced”

Expand Tweet

Trending

Netizens have since taken to the internet to react to the same, with one person saying:

Expand Tweet

Several others expressed disbelief and wondered how the 32-year-old rapper managed to get the piercing. Comments online read:

“How is it even physically possible,” an X user said.

“B***h We had no business knowing,” another internet user said.

“Undo it twin,” a netizen said online.

This is not the first time the singer has been candid about her piercings.

In 2023, Los Angeles-based artist, Pierced by Harrison, took to Instagram to reveal that Cardi B had gotten a Monroe piercing, a stud on her upper lip.

Meanwhile, some other reactions to her latest piercings addition read:

“Sounds like a pain in the a*s,” an X user said.

“Really? Didn’t know that was a thing,” a platform user said.

“The most useless celebrity ever,” another internet user said.

In 2024, the Up singer took to TikTok to share that she went back to Harrison for a few more earring piercings. She said in the video:

“I came in for one thing. Look what Harrison did.”

Meanwhile, some more reactions read:

“What’s the reason behind it? Pun intended,” an X user said.

“You are such a disgusting human being,” another internet user said.

Cardi B last went viral for calling out her husband on an X Spaces livestream

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, last made headlines after appearing in an X Spaces livestream where she extensively discussed Offset, who is also the father of her three children, Kulture and Wave, who are six and three years old respectively, and a four-month-old baby girl.

The Grammy-winner alleged online that Offset and his mother, Latabia Woodward, robbed her. She said:

“I ain’t listen after you and your momma robbed me. Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold, wiped my nose. Told you stop f**king playing with me.”

Expand Tweet

She also accused the Migos rapper of not buying her children gifts for Christmas. She said:

“You just called your daughter for the first time this year, yesterday. Your newborn… You love your kids so much and you didn’t bought them sh*t for Christmas. But you came to New York to buy your other kids gifts.”

In December 2024, Cardi and Offset also got into a heated exchange on X where the former urged the latter to sign their divorce papers. Cardi filed for divorce in July 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback