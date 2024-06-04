WATCH: Niall Horan brings out Noah Kahan to sing This Town in Nashville during 'The Show: Live on Tour'

Fans at Niall Horan's 'The Show: Live on Tour' concert in Nashville were treated to a memorable surprise last night, June 3, 2024, as singer-songwriter Noah Kahan joined Horan on stage for a heartfelt performance of This Town.

The videos circulating show that the unexpected duet created an electric atmosphere, leaving the audience in awe and marking a tour highlight.

Niall James Horan is an Irish singer-songwriter. He rose to prominence in 2010 as a member of the boy band One Direction, formed on The X Factor, the singing competition.

On the other hand, iHeartRadio Award winner Noah Kahan is an American singer-songwriter who signed with Republic Records in 2017.

Niall Horan surprises Nashville with Noah Kahan's collaboration

Social media is buzzing with excitement as videos of Niall Horan's surprise duet with Noah Kahan in Nashville circulate online. The heartwarming performance of This Town 2010 captured by fans during Horan's 'The Show: Live on Tour' showcases a magical moment that has resonated with audiences worldwide.

The circulating videos show the two iHeartRadio award winners sitting on a bar stool, holding a guitar, and singing together, mesmerizing fans. The pair delighted the audience with a double treat as they sang Kahan's hit song Stick Season, released in 2022.

The duo first caught attention earlier this year when former One Direction member and Kahan started following each other on Instagram. Reflecting on the news break, Kahan retweeted on X on January 25, 2024, suggesting that they play golf or make music.

"Niall horan let's golf or make some music I assume the fans would prefer the second thing but just lmk," Kahan on X.

Later in February, during an interview with the Today Show, Kahan expressed his admiration for Niall Horan and his wish to play golf with the Night Changes artist.

Today, June 4, 2024, the Irish singer shared a clip on his TikTok account. He merged two clips, the first of Kahan showing a desire to hang out with Perfect artist and the second of Horan holding a camera with Kahan in the background on a golf course, indicating that the duo had finally met on the field.

"I wanna go hang out with him. I wanna go play golf with him, I have heard he's a great golfer," Kahan said in the first clip.

"So, is it everything you thought it would be?, Horan asked." "You were perfect," Kahan responded.

Niall Horan, the former One Direction member (Image via Getty)

Moreover, Niall Horan was spotted in the audience earlier this year for Kahan's performance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The frequent interactions indicate a great bond, and shortly, the duo will surprise their fans with more music collaborations, as Kahan suggested in his tweet.

Niall Horan kicked off 'The Show: Live on Tour' on February 20, 2024

The representative set list of Horan's 'The Show: Live on Tour' 2024 was revealed by Just Jared on May 31, 2024. The acclaimed singer will perform iconic songs from his three solo albums, including the hit song The Show, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales tally.

He is also expected to perform other top-charting songs, including Nice to Meet Ya, Small Talk, On the Loose, On a Night Like Tonight, Seeing Blind, Save My Life, Black and White, and Paper Houses.

Horan's next show is on June 5, 2024, at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC.