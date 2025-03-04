“We did not approve” — Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante is “disappointed” as their new single ‘Crystal Roses’ was released without their knowledge

Courtney LaPlante, the singer of the Canadian heavy metal band Spiritbox, announced on X that their new single, Crystal Roses, was released on streaming platforms on March 3 without their knowledge. According to Billboard, the band releases its music through its label, Pale Chord, which partners with Rise Records.

Ad

According to the media outlet, the band is set to release their second studio album, Tsunami Sea, on March 7. This sudden release was not part of their plan. Courtney LaPlante tweeted on March 3 that she was disappointed to hear that their single was released suddenly. LaPlante stated that they would take it down.

"I don’t normally like to air out behind the scenes things like this, but we did not approve putting out another single today. None of us were aware this was happening. I am extremely disappointed and only found out about it late last night, by chance. Trying to take it down asap," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

More details on Spiritbox's next album, Tsunami Sea

Gojira And Spiritbox In Concert - Charlotte, NC - Image via Getty

On February 21, singer Courtney LaPlante told NME that Tsunami Sea, her band's second album, was inspired by her and her husband Michael’s hometown, Vancouver Island. She described the island as both isolating and deeply nostalgic whenever she’s away.

Ad

"A lot of the album is about where Michael and I are from, which is Vancouver Island in Canada. We can only get off it on a boat or a plane. It’s such a strange thing where you would do anything to leave this place because you feel like it’s holding you back from your dream, and when you leave, it’s weird because you long to go back to it," she said.

Ad

In the same interview, she revealed Crystal Roses, a track in Tsunami Sea, is inspired by SOPHIE's music. She said,

"My propaganda is that I’m always in the back being like, 'It’d be really cool to do a song inspired by SOPHIE.'"

Courtney LaPlante also stated that she was obsessed with Beyoncé's All Up In Your Mind, which reminded her of SOPHIE's music style. This prompted her to work on Crystal Roses. She said,

Ad

"I was really obsessed with a Beyoncé song called All Up In Your Mind on Renaissance because I’ve never heard anyone’s voice pitch shift while they were singing down to other notes and circle back. It reminded me of something that SOPHIE would do. Finally, I was like, 'This is my time.'"

Ad

Courtney LaPlante addressed her viral Grammy interview where the interviewer mistook her for Poppy

According to Yahoo News' report dated February 4, Spiritbox was nominated at the 2025 Grammy Awards in the Best Metal Performance category alongside singer-songwriter Poppy. The interviewer mistook Courtney LaPlante for the singer on the red carpet, and LaPlante went along with it.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The interview went viral on social media. In her February interview with NME, Courtney LaPlante addressed the incident and said that it didn't bother her because it was normal for an interviewer not to know every artist.

Courtney LaPlante told the media outlet that she's a fan of Knocked Loose and Poppy, so she was confident that she could answer questions about their Grammy-nominated collaboration.

"They are holding a card, they just interviewed, like, Sabrina Carpenter. They don’t know who we are! I am so passionate about Knocked Loose and Poppy’s success that I am very well-versed in every incredible thing they accomplished last year – I felt I could answer every single question that they asked me."

Ad

Spiritbox's next album, Tsunami Sea, will be released on March 7, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE