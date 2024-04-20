"We have to change your diaper" — Jack Antonoff opens up about what he would say to Kanye West if he saw him

In a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jack Antonoff, the well-known musician and producer behind collaborations with major artists like Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, shared his unfiltered thoughts about Kanye West.

During his appearance, Antonoff humorously envisioned an encounter with West, explaining that if he ever saw Kanye, he would run up to him and say:

"Your diaper is so full, we have to change your diaper. Your diaper needs to be changed, it’s a huge problem."

This remark came during a discussion about why Antonoff tends to collaborate more frequently with female artists despite also working with male artists.

During his appearance on this popular late-night show, host Jimmy Kimmel humorously asked Antonoff why he often doesn't work with male artists.

This question was prompted by Jack Antonoff's frequent collaborations with prominent female artists rather than male artists. In response, Antonoff elaborated on his views regarding emotional sensitivity, particularly among men in the music industry.

"I find men to be very over sensitive. There's two people I think are too overly sensitive to even function and it's men and members of the music industry. The amount of sensitivity. It's sort of like watching Kanye, like, oh my god," he said.

Back in February 2023, Jack Antonoff criticized Kanye West's behavior, particularly his tendency to seek attention through controversial means rather than through his art. The music producer expressed a clear disinterest in maintaining a professional or personal relationship with West, stating:

"He [Kanye West] just needs his diaper changed so badly. It’s been a long time since I would’ve taken Kanye’s call. I’m so incredibly bored when someone doesn’t have the sauce anymore, so they go elsewhere to shock. It’s just a remarkable waste of space."

The feud between Kanye West and Taylor Swift, who is a close collaborator of Jack Antonoff, has been a significant narrative in the music industry. It started at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when West interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech, proclaiming that Beyonce deserved the award for Best Female Video. This incident sparked a media frenzy and public backlash against West.

After what happened in 2009, in 2015, it seemed the artists had reconciled when Swift presented West with the Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs, where Ye declared his intention to run for president in 2020.

However, the peace was short-lived. In 2016, West released Famous, in which he included the line:

"I feel like me and Taylor might still have s*x. Why? I made that b*tch famous."

This lyric reignited the controversy, as Swift objected to the undertone and the assertion that West was responsible for her fame.

The conflict intensified when Kim Kardashian shared a recorded conversation between West and Swift, indicating Lover singer had sanctioned the contentious lyrics.

Taylor articulated her frustration on Instagram by pointing out her misrepresentation in a manner she hadn't agreed to, underlining that she was oblivious to the complete lyric that labeled her as "that b*tch." She famously stated:

"I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009."

This dispute led to significant public and media scrutiny, culminating in Swift’s 2017 single, Look What You Made Me Do, where she sings:

"I don't like your little games/Don't like your tilted stage/The role you made me play: the fool/No, I don't like you."

The song was widely interpreted as a rebuke of West and his actions.

Jack Antonoff has consistently shown his support for Taylor Swift during her public disputes, like in the February 2023 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Antonoff criticized Kanye West for seeking attention through controversial actions rather than his music.

He indicated a lack of interest in maintaining contact with West, pointing out that it had been a long time since he considered answering a call from him. Jack Antonoff expressed his frustration with individuals who, in his view, rely on shock value instead of genuine artistic talent, describing such behavior as a significant waste of resources and space.