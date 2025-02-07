On February 7, DJ Akademiks posted a collage of multiple screenshots featuring social media comments supporting Jay-Z's recent decision to withdraw his legal motion in a s*xual assault lawsuit filed in December 2024.

Some comments praised the move as "a smart approach," while others praised the rapper for "teaching a lesson in handling conflicts with grace." Akademiks captioned the picture: "'someone' paying for positive Jay Z bot comments."

The tweet quickly went viral, garnering over 39K views within hours of being posted. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"We all know who"

Some netizens criticized Jay-Z for paying Twitter bots because he was "losing a court lawsuit" alleging he r*ped a 13-year-old girl in the 2000s.

"jayz 70 yrs old paying for twitter bots cos he CURRENTLY losing a court lawsuit where he r worded a 13 yr old," commented an X user.

"You can always tell it’s bots when they all say Jay-Z like ain’t nobody typing it so formal," added another one.

"Jay got the money for it. May as well try it. But he makes it really hard to like him when him and his wife are dancing to NLU and not see thr irony," wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others speculated that the 99 Problems rapper was trying to "get ahead of future criticism."

"Is Jay z about to lose his case or something.. seems like he might be trying to get ahead of future criticism," posted a fourth user.

"Makes sense, and I believe it happens on social media. It recently felt like "someone" was paying for negative kbots to crash out on me because I support Drake," replied a fifth one.

"wtf these are all turkish names??? trust me y’all im from turkey and nobody gaf about jayz," commented a sixth netizen.

Jay-Z's lawyer submitted a letter to withdraw his legal motion

The tweet about alleged bot comments supporting Jay-Z comes days after his attorney, Alex Spiro, wrote a letter to Judge Analisa Torres requesting the dismissal of the rapper's legal motion, which was filed on January 8, 2025.

In the letter, submitted on Tuesday, February 4, Spiro wrote:

"We write on behalf of Defendant Shawn Carter to respectfully request that Mr. Carter’s Motion for Sanctions pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 11 be withdrawn at this time, without prejudice."

Further stating that the matter had already been discussed with the anonymous plaintiff and her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, Spiro stated:

"We have discussed this matter with counsel for Plaintiff who consents to this submission and agrees the withdrawal is without prejudice."

As per Variety, the motion in question was filed last month by the Holy Grail rapper, seeking to dismiss a lawsuit brought against him by an anonymous Jane Doe, who alleged that he and Sean Combs s*xually assaulted her in 2000. Per the plaintiff, she was only 13 years old at the time.

Jay-Z's request for dismissal argued that there were a series of inconsistencies in the alleged victim's account of the events that took place in 2000.

The motion also sought to impose a monetary sanction against Tony Buzbee - who was representing Jane Doe - and his law firm for "alleging facts without a sufficient investigation or by failing to withdraw those allegations once it is clear that they are false or exceedingly unlikely to be true."

Per Variety, Attorney Spiro has previously been criticized by Judge Torres for his "relentless filing of combative motions containing inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks [on accuser’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee]."

